Dodgers Demote $66 Million Slugger Ahead of Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a decision on struggling outfielder Teoscar Hernandez before a critical series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters, including Katie Woo of The Athletic, that Hernandez will be moved into a platoon role. He’s expected to be on the bench against right-handed starters moving forward.

“Since he’s come back (from the IL), versus right just hasn’t been to his standard, our standard,” Roberts said. “When you’ve got Max Muncy on the bench, you’ve got Kyle Tucker on the bench, you’ve got a right-handed pitcher who’s very good versus right, I have to make the decision to go with the better matchup.”

Hernandez missed most of June with a hamstring injury. In 35 games since returning to the lineup, he’s posted a .599 OPS. The veteran is stuck in a 2-for-22 slump after another hitless effort against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, August 12.

Los Angeles Dodgers Lineup News: Teoscar Hernandez Moving Into Platoon Role

Hernandez is in the second season of a three-year, $66 million contract he signed before the 2025 campaign. The Dodgers re-signed Hernandez after a stellar 2024 season in which he launched a career-high 33 home runs as the everyday right fielder. The veteran posted a strong 132 wRC+ as a key cog in the Dodgers’ lineup.

Los Angeles moved Hernandez to left field this season after the signing of Kyle Tucker. He was putting together a solid season before the hamstring injury. Hernandez was slashing .276/.348/.436 near the end of May. He pulled up lame in a matchup against the Colorado Rockies and would miss almost exactly a month with the leg issue.

Hernandez has been much better against lefties this year. He has an .802 OPS in 82 at-bats vs. southpaws, compared to a .678 mark in 217 at-bats against right-handed arms. Hernandez seems to be taking the demotion to a platoon role in stride.

“Whatever (Roberts) decides to do for the best of the team, I’m going to accept it,” Hernandez said, relayed by Woo. “It’s not that it’s going to be easy. But at the same time, I understand if you have somebody else that is doing a better job against righties. For the good of the team, you have to make that decision.”

Hernandez Demotion Opens Up Playing Time For Tommy Edman in Left Field

It’ll likely be utilityman Tommy Edman earning reps in left field against right-handed pitching, per Woo. The former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder has spent time at both corner outfield spots, plus second base and third base this season.

Edman missed the first two months of the year while recovering from offseason ankle surgery. He returned in mid-June. Edman has a solid 108 wRC+ across 166 plate appearances.