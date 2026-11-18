On Tuesday, November 17, the Detroit Tigers announced a handful of roster moves.

As part of a league-wide trend, just about every MLB team made several roster transactions in an attempt to protect young players from the Rule 5 draft. With those select players being added to the 40-man roster, it resulted in several veteran players being designated for assignment.

Detroit cut ties with 4 players on Tuesday, and in a bit of a surprise move, outfielder Matt Vierling was one of those players.

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Tigers Part Ways with Matt Vierling

According to the Tigers transactions log, Matt Vierling is now headed into DFA limbo.

Over the next handful of days, one of a few things can happen: Detroit can release Vierling, another team can claim him off waivers, or the Tigers can send him outright to AAA Toledo.

Vierling, 30, suffered an injury during the 2026 campaign, which limited him to just 92 games.

In those 92 games, he wasn’t particularly productive, as the six-year MLB veteran batted .207 with five home runs, 13 doubles, and an OPS+ of 64.

Vierling had a pair of solid seasons when he was brought over to Detroit before the 2023 campaign, but in his last two campaigns (2025, 2026), his bat has certainly slipped.

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Taking a Quick Look at Matt Vierling’s MLB Career

Matt Vierling made his MLB debut in 2021 with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with Philly.

Across 1747 total MLB ABs, Vierling is batting .250 with 40 home runs, 80 doubles, and an OPS+ of 92.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (about Vierling’s DFA):

“Vierling had one more year of arbitration eligibility after collecting $3.255 million last season. His last two seasons have been ruined by injuries, as he’s appeared in a combined 121 regular-season contests across the two campaigns. Vierling slashed just .207/.255/.335 with five home runs, 31 RBI, 24 runs scored, four stolen bases and a 19:49 BB:K across 291 plate appearances in 2026.”

The strikeouts were clearly an issue for Vierling, which may have been the final talking point for the decision to cut him from the roster.

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