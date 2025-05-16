Top Prospect Turns Heads in Dodgers Debut

Dalton Rushing made an unforgettable entrance into Major League Baseball, showcasing his star potential in a dominant debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Thursday night, under the bright lights of Los Angeles, Rushing left a lasting impression as the Dodgers rolled to a commanding 19 – 2 victory over the Athletics.

Debut Highlights

In three trips to the plate, the 24-year-old made each one count. Rushing drew a walk in his first appearance, then followed it up in the third inning with his first Major League hit, an impressive 110 mph line drive. But this wasn’t just any debut hit; it was the hardest-hit ball by a Dodgers player in their MLB debut since Statcast began tracking data in 2015.

The catcher showcased his talent and quickly made a name for himself in Los Angeles.

Family in Attendance to Celebrate

Rushing’s debut was made even more special by the presence of his family, who flew in just in time to witness his big-league moment at Dodger Stadium. He delivered in a big way, going 2-for-4 with three runs scored and playing a key role in the Dodgers’ season-high 19-run outburst against the Athletics, a game packed with history.

“It’s special, doing it with a team like this makes it a little more special,” Rushing said in an interview with Sportsnet LA. “ I felt pretty comfortable… We got a good lead. It was one of the better nights of my life.”

Dominating in the Minors

In Triple-A Oklahoma City, his performance was strong while batting .308 average with five home-runs, five doubles, 17 RBIs, and a .938 OPS across his 31 games thus far in the 2025 minor league season. Before being called up, Rushing was the team’s top prospect, and MLB Pipeline’s No. 15 overall.

Rushing got the call to the big leagues on Wednesday, following the Dodgers’ tough decision to designate veteran catcher Austin Barnes for assignment, a move that sparked mixed emotions among fans. With pressure on his shoulders, Rushing let his performance do the talking. In Thursday’s debut, he proved exactly why the organization put its trust in him, showcasing the talent that makes him a rising force behind the plate.

His impressive first outing wasn’t just a glimpse of potential, it was a statement. Rushing made it clear he’s here to stay in Los Angeles, ready to establish himself and help the Dodgers in their pursuit of another championship.

“He’s a hitter… He’s a strong kid. He just takes good at-bats, and he controls the strike zone,” said manager Dave Roberts in a report from MLB.com.

Recognizing Personal Achievements

With his family in the crowd among the 50,000 fans, Rushing was excited to share his moment with those that mean the most to him. When asked what he plans to do with the ball from his first career hit, the catcher didn’t hesitate, he said it’s going straight to his mom.

“It’s going to mean the world to her… It means the world to be able to give it to her,” Rushing said. “Obviously it’s going to be something she cherishes for the rest of her life.”

As Rushing looks ahead to his next opportunity, whether it comes in the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels or in another game, excitement and buzz around the Dodgers’ new catcher continue to build.