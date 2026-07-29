Dodgers Get Positive Update on Tigers SP Tarik Skubal Ahead of Trade Deadline

As the MLB Trade Deadline rapidly approaches, one of the biggest questions is going to be whether or not the Detroit Tigers trade Tarik Skubal. If they do, where does he then land? After all, just about every team from the Los Angeles Dodgers on down, who have a shot at the playoffs, would love to land him.

In fact, it’s the defending World Series champion Dodgers who are arguably in the best position to land him. MLB Pipeline writer Jim Callis recently explained why.

“Would it matter more to the Dodgers to add Skubal to their rotation or keep him out of a competitor’s? In either case, if they decide they want him, it will be hard to trump their offer,” Callis wrote.

“If Detroit desires a big league-ready starter as part of the package, Los Angeles could offer Justin Wrobleski or Emmett Sheehan. The Dodgers also lead all organizations with nine Top 100 Prospects, so they could trade some combination of them – outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-hander Christian Zazueta? – without feeling a pinch. They have depth in young talent with Major League experience (Alex Freeland) and in the Minors beyond the Top 100 (left-hander Zach Root, third baseman Chase Harlan, hopelessly blocked outfielder Ryan Ward) as well.”

Of course, there are going to be other teams in on Skubal. So, the asking price could end up getting driven up. However, many teams going after Skubal can’t expect to re-sign him in free agency, likely limiting the price they’re willing to pay for one playoff run. That isn’t the case with the Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Have Concerning Pitching Injuries

There isn’t a roster in baseball better on paper than the Los Angeles Dodgers. That’s in no small part because of an elite pitching staff.

However, injuries are plaguing the Dodgers. In particular, injuries to the rotation make adding a player like Tarik Skubal more necessary.

The most notable of those injuries is to Shohei Ohtani. The two-way star has had a knee issue that has forced the Dodgers to move back his next start multiple times. That takes out an ace-quality arm from their rotation while he works through it.

Other important names in the rotation are out, too. Tyler Glasnow hasn’t pitched since early May as he deals with back spasms. Blake Snell is also out, dealing with loose bodies in his elbow. He only made one start this season. On top of that, Gavin Stone hasn’t pitched at all after hoping to compete for a roster spot this season.

It’s nearly a full rotation’s worth of injuries for the Dodgers. So, in some respects, even with all the talent in the world, it makes sense why Los Angeles would be in on Skubal.

Other Teams are in on Tarik Skubal

The reality is that there could be a team that is desperate enough to match what the Dodgers are able to pay for Tarik Skubal. Because of that, Mark Feinsand actually believes that the Dodgers shouldn’t be considered the favorite to land the ace starter.

“The immediate reaction is always to say the Dodgers are the biggest threat, but in this case, I don’t think they are,” Feinsand wrote. “I would put the Brewers and Rays ahead of the rest of the pack, as Milwaukee and Tampa Bay have deep farm systems and a real opportunity to make some noise in October with the addition of the two-time Cy Young winner. While teams like those won’t necessarily be in the mix for Skubal when he becomes a free agent, both the Brewers and Rays should be able to handle adding his salary for two months if they believe he can help them get to (and win) the World Series.”

In the same vein that some teams won’t be able to sign Skubal, so they know he’s a rental, those teams also know they won’t be able to sign Skubal. Because they know that, making a Trade Deadline move is their only way to get him for a playoff run, and that could lead to a massive payday going back to the Tigers.