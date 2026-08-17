Los Angeles Dodgers Urged to Promote Top Prospect Amid Kyle Tucker, Teoscar Hernandez Slumps

The Los Angeles Dodgers have endured a pretty major offensive slump over the past month.

In their most recent series, the Dodgers lost three of four to the Milwaukee Brewers, in what was a litmus-test series to gauge where the club was after a fairly easy series against the Kansas City Royals. LA’s next matchup in MLB will be against the Colorado Rockies (in Colorado), so perhaps that’s a series the Dodgers offense can get back on track.

Following the Brewers series, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sounded off on the team’s offense by saying:

“This has been four, five, six weeks of below-average production from our offense.”

@UnderdogMLB then provided the stats regarding the Dodgers offense over the past month+:

“Dodgers offensive MLB ranks since the start of July (entering Sunday):

.244 BA (15th)

40 HRs (21st)

153 R (22nd)

.698 OPS (22nd)”

Also following the Brewers series, the Dodgers are being urged to promote their top prospect, who is outfielder Josue De Paula. The Dodgers corner outfielders, Kyle Tucker and Teoscar Hernandez, have both really struggled at the plate lately.

More MLB on Heavy: Dave Roberts Sounds Off on Struggling Los Angeles Dodgers Offense After Brewers Series

Should the Dodgers Promote Josue De Paula?

Josue De Paula is the top prospect in the Dodgers organization, and his ‘ETA’ of being called up to MLB is 2027, but perhaps the Dodgers could use his services now?

“Please call up Josue De Paula He legit cannot be worse than the current options in left field or right field”

On Sunday, De Paula launched his 22nd home run of the season in AA:

https://twitter.com/MLBPipeline/status/2089161979290128575

While it’s unlikely the Dodgers will jump the gun with De Paula and promote him from AA to the bigs, it does raise the question of whether the Dodgers need to make some sort of change with their corner outfielders, who have been hurting the team both offensively and defensively.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Manager Made Clear Grant Holmes Statement During Diamondbacks Series

More on Josue De Paula

As noted, De Paula is the top prospect in the Dodgers organization.

Here are his stats across 105 games played with the Tulsa Drillers this season: 22 home runs, 31 doubles, 87 RBI, .961 OPS, 93 runs scored, and 29 stolen bases. He has looked like THE TRUTH down in the minors.

MiLB.com wrote (about De Paula):

“De Paula draws comparisons to a slightly smaller but more athletic version of Yordan Alvarez, thanks to his precocious combination of swing decisions and exit velocities. He offered at just 14 percent of pitches outside the strike zone last season — by comparison, Juan Soto led the Majors with a 16 percent rate — and is supremely comfortable working deep counts in order to find pitches he can punish.”

De Paula has a very sweet and smooth swing from the left side of the plate.

The Dodgers are obviously paying Kyle Tucker and Teoscar Hernandez a lot of money this season, but De Paula could be a September call-up as a defensive replacement or platoon bat if Tucker or Hernandez can’t break out of their slumps.