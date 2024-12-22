Dodgers 2-Time All-Star Predicted to Sign $45 Million Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have a few new faces on the roster next spring and old faces on different teams. It’s tough to get a feel for what the Dodgers might do in the remainder of the offseason, but the front office has made it known they aren’t done yet.

Where Roki Sasaki decides to play could have a big impact on the Dodgers’ plans. If they sign the right-hander, who can only sign for up to $7.5 million due to international signing rules, bringing back a guy like Walker Buehler wouldn’t make much sense.

The Dodgers, who seem set on the mound, want as much pitching as possible heading into 2025. They dealt with many injuries on the bump last season and don’t want to face the issues that come with that.

So, Buehler, a two-time All-Star, could still be a player they target, depending on the price. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report looked at some of the top pitchers on the free agency and trade market, predicting what their future would look like.

For Buehler, he predicted a three-year, $45 million deal with opt-outs in 2025 and 2026.

“Walker Buehler was one of the top pitchers in MLB between 2018 and 2021, pitching to a 2.82 ERA with 4.5 times as many strikeouts as walks. He isn’t this guy anymore. And yet, maybe he could be again?

“It’s hard to say for sure because of Buehler’s uninspiring recent track record. He had his second Tommy John surgery in 2022, which followed a 12-start run in which he had a 4.02 ERA. He didn’t exactly return to form in the regular season this year… On the plus side, Buehler ran an average fastball of 95.0 mph with one of the best breaking balls on the Los Angeles Dodgers. And in the end, his 10 straight scoreless innings were a big reason they won the World Series,” Rymer wrote on December 20.

Buehler Could Get an Opt Out

If the Los Angeles Dodgers bring Buehler back, an opt-out for both sides makes sense. A player option would give the right-hander leverage, while a team option could be the safer option for the Dodgers.

From the Dodgers’ perspective, they should want a club option. Buehler will likely seek a player option, which could lead to questions about a potential reunion.

Jeff Passan of ESPN believes he has the “best case” of the current starters to get an opt-out, highlighting his incredible postseason showing.

“Where Flaherty’s timeline corresponds with the rest of the pitching market is one of the winter’s great unanswered questions. Just below him in our free agency rankings are a handful of pitchers who will receive multiyear deals at a strong annual rate, including left-hander Sean Manaea, right-hander Nick Pivetta and right-hander Walker Buehler, who has the best case of the bunch to negotiate an opt-out clause after the first season of the deal coming off his strong postseason performance in his return from Tommy John surgery,” Passan wrote on December 19.

Will the Dodgers Re-Sign Buehler?

The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signing Buehler right now wouldn’t make much sense. Frankly, until Sasaki makes his decision, the Dodgers don’t have a reason to add another starter.

It could be some time until Sasaki picks a team, with his window closing on January 23. He has to make a decision by then, and it could take up until then.

The Dodgers should want to know what his plans are before making a move on the mound.