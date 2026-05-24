Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion Officially Retires from MLB

It’s been a whirlwind of emotions regarding Chris Taylor and his retirement from Major League Baseball over the past few days, but it seems like the air has officially been cleared, and the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion is officially retiring from MLB.

A couple of days ago, ‘CT3’ as many Dodgers fans know him, announced his retirement from MLB, but then conflicting reports over the weekend indicated that Taylor had not retired, and would join the Angels on the minor league deal he signed. Taylor had been away from baseball action this season due to injury, but according to a recent Instagram post, Chris Taylor is done playing baseball professionally.

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Chris Taylor’s Official Retirement Message

Chris Taylor took to Instagram to clear up any confusion about his retirement, and here is the statement he made in a heartfelt retirement post:

“Clearing up any confusion. I’ve officially decided to retire from the game I’ve dedicated my entire life towards. I’m beyond grateful to all of my coaches and teammates, and the organizations who allowed me to live out my childhood dream. I’ll forever cherish the memories along the way and most of all, the friendships that will last a lifetime. Thank you to the loyal fans who have supported me through my success and stuck with me through the struggles. Thank you to my parents and family who have been with me from the very beginning. My baseball journey would have never begun if it weren’t for you guys. Most of all, thank you to my wife Mary who has been my number one. You stepped up for our family and allowed me to see my dream through all the way to the end and then some. I cant wait to start our next chapter in life together with our boys”

It’s officially the end for Chris Taylor, who ends his MLB career with 12 professional seasons under his belt. He will always be known for his clutch gene with the Los Angeles Dodgers over several successful seasons.

MLBTradeRumors.com wrote: “Taylor played parts of 12 seasons in the big leagues. The University of Virginia product was a fifth-round pick by Seattle in 2012. He played a bench role with the Mariners for a couple seasons before being traded to the Dodgers for right-hander Zach Lee in June 2016. That seemingly minor trade would haunt the Mariners, as then-GM Jerry Dipoto would call it “the worst deal I ever made” a year later.”

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Chris Taylor’s MLB Career

Chris Taylor was an MLB All-Star in 2021 and won co-series MVP with the Dodgers in the 2017 NLCS (Justin Turner). He retires as a 2X World Series Champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Taylor played 30 games with the Angels last season after being released by the Dodgers.

Some of his most memorable moments include hitting a pair of home runs in a clinching game for the Dodgers in the NLCS against the Chicago Cubs. He also led off the 2017 World Series with a home run in Dodger Stadium.

Perhaps his most memorable moment with the Dodgers came in 2021 when he hit a walk-off home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in a thrilling extra-innings affair to send the Dodgers to the NLDS.

Heavy Sports wishes Chris Taylor the best in his post-career ventures, and congrats on a great MLB career with the Dodgers.

He ends his career with a lifetime batting average of .248 with 110 home runs, 200 doubles, 443 RBI, 516 runs scored, and an OPS of .746. He totalled 16.2 wins above replacement in his career and is a prime example of a utility player filling his role and providing the team with a valuable player who can play just about anywhere on the diamond. Being a follower of the Dodgers for many seasons, the only positions I haven’t seen Chris Taylor play with my own two eyes are first base and catcher.