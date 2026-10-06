Dodgers Make Quick Shohei Ohtani Announcement During Braves Series

If the Los Angeles Dodgers want to advance in the MLB playoffs to face the winner of the Padres-Brewers in the other side of the NLDS, they will have to defeat the Atlanta Braves in two of the next three games.

Through the first two games between the Dodgers and Braves, the series is tied 1-1, with the series shifting to Atlanta, which may be a tough task for LA. Atlanta swept the Dodgers in a series at home back in August.

During the Braves series, in a piece of spin-off news, the Dodgers made a quick Shohei Ohtani announcement via social media.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Announce 5 Roster Moves During Braves Series

Shohei Ohtani Named Hank Aaron Award Finalist

The Los Angeles Dodgers X account made the following post:

“Congratulations Shohei on being named a 2026 Hank Aaron Award Finalist for the National League!”

What is the Hank Aaron Award you may be wondering?

MLB.com wrote (about the reason behind the award):

“Major League Baseball on Monday announced finalists for the 2026 Hank Aaron Award, an honor that recognizes the most outstanding regular season offensive performer in each League. At last year’s All-Star Game in Atlanta, MLB celebrated the 51st anniversary of Hank Aaron’s historic 715th record-breaking home run with a special in-game presentation. This year marks the 27th anniversary of the Hank Aaron Award’s introduction, which was established to honor the momentous milestone.”

The award will be announced on Wednesday, November 11 @ 9:00 p.m. EST.

There are 20 finalists. Here they are, broken down by league:

American League:

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Receive Major Yoshinobu Yamamoto News Before Pivotal Braves Game

Looking at Shohei Ohtani’s 2026 Regular Season

Compared to recent seasons, Shohei Ohtani’s 2026 regular season was somewhat ‘pedestrian’ compared to the 4X MVPs prior campaigns.

However, it was still a highly successful season for Ohtani at the plate.

Across 135 games played, Ohtani batted .275 with 30 home runs, 26 doubles, four triples, and an OPS of .889.

He also added 89 runs, 144 hits, 81 RBI, and 81 walks.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves’ 29-Year-Old Player Makes Sudden Decision About Future