Brewers Trade Deadline Idea Reunites Team with Former Ace After Offseason Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers keep trucking along after making more trades to bring in young talent. This is something they have been able to do for the past several years almost flawlessly. The most recent deal they made of that nature was the Freddy Peralta trade.

The Brewers sent him to the New York Mets last offseason in exchange for two prospects, shortstop Jett Williams and right-hander Brandon Sproat. This was a win-now move for the Mets, but the Brewers have enjoyed the better 2026 season to date.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report proposed a wild trade idea that would involve Milwaukee re-acquiring Peralta from the Mets for a few prospects.

“Milwaukee wanting to add starting pitching at the deadline is pretty likely. The one-two punch of Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison has been spectacular,” Miller wrote. “However, neither half of that dynamic duo has previously logged even 125 innings in a professional season before, and the Brewers are otherwise already churning through openers, bulk relievers and back-up plans as it is.

“Throw in the fact that Peralta’s salary ($2.35M prorated if moved at the deadline) wouldn’t be any sort of deal-breaker for the low-budget Brewers and it’s plenty realistic.”

Brewers Need Rotation Help

This would be one of the wildest trades in recent baseball history. It would be similar to when the Mets traded Justin Verlander back to the Houston Astros in 2023. But in some ways, this does make sense.

While the Brewers have a strong starting rotation, adding somebody proven would make a lot of sense, and Peralta is exactly that. It might be a little strange to re-acquire him after having traded him, but the Brewers are a clear contender, while the Mets are likely to be sellers in the coming weeks.

The two-time All-Star is 4-4 with a 3.63 ERA in 13 starts with the Mets this year. Last season, he won 17 games with the Brewers, the most in Major League Baseball as Milwaukee advanced to the National League championship series.

The Brewers haven’t skipped a beat without him, but he could be just what they need if they want deeper pitching and a chance to make another run to the postseason this October. They were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers last fall and missed out on the World Series.

He is still one of the top starting pitchers in the league and would be a good get for the Brewers.

It May Be Unlikely

From a Brewers’ perspective, this makes a lot of sense, as they need starting pitching. However, the Mets probably wouldn’t trade him back to where they acquired him from, even if they got some prospects in exchange.

So, in that sense, a deal to send Peralta back to Milwaukee would seem unlikely. It all depends on if the Mets can bounce back into postseason contention or if they continue to slip in the standings.

It’s also highly likely that Milwaukee will target another starting pitcher instead of trying to bring back Peralta. There are plenty of options out there.