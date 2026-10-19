Brewers Get a Look at Their Odds Against Guardians, Rays

The last time the Milwaukee Brewers were in the World Series, the price of gas was around $1.22 per gallon.

44 years later, Milwaukee is back in the Fall Classic, looking to make up for the lost opportunity against the St. Louis Cardinals.

This time, the Brew Crew won’t be facing the Cardinals. It’ll either be the Tampa Bay Rays or the Cleveland Guardians. And the market believes that the Brewers can beat either team.

According to the latest lines from BetOnline Sports & Casino, Milwaukee stands as the favorite against both the Rays and Guardians.

The lines show the Brewers are the favorites against a potential matchup vs Cleveland, getting -190 odds, compared to the Guardians at +165. The current odds imply a 65.5% probability of Milwaukee winning in this potential series.

Meanwhile, the lines between Milwaukee and Tampa show a -135 edge for the Brew Crew, while the Rays come in at +115. As such, the current odds imply a 57.5% probability of the Brewers winning in this potential series.

The market seems to believe that the Rays would have a better chance against the Brewers, though the consensus seems to be that Milwaukee would take the series regardless of the opponent.

The Rays won Game 5 of the ALCS on Sunday 3-1 to take a 3-2 series lead. The Rays will have a chance to wrap up the series and punch their ticket to the 2026 World Series with a win on Monday night.

Brewers Have the Edge Against the Guardians, but an Upset Is Possible

The Brewers would have good reason to like their chances against Cleveland. Milwaukee finished the regular season with a 103-59 record, while the Guardians went 85-77. That difference alone suggests the Brewers have a much better overall team.

Cleveland could still make this a difficult series. José Ramírez gives the Guardians a dangerous offensive centerpiece, and their ability to manufacture runs and capitalize on mistakes could trouble Milwaukee. The Guardians also have the pitching to keep games close, which matters against a Brewers team that often thrives when it can control the pace of a contest.

For Cleveland to pull off the upset, its pitching staff would need to limit Milwaukee’s scoring opportunities while Ramírez and the lineup deliver in key moments. The Guardians cannot afford to give away innings against a team as consistent as the Brewers.

At -190, Milwaukee would be a clear favorite, but Cleveland’s path to an upset starts with turning the series into a string of tight, low-scoring games.

Milwaukee Should Beat Tampa, but Rays Has a Real Shot

The betting market gives Tampa Bay a better chance than Cleveland, and the Rays have offered a compelling reason to take them seriously. The Rays have been a scrappy team all season, eventually dumping the New York Yankees in their half of the ALDS.

Milwaukee would still have the advantage on paper. Its 103-win regular season provides a strong foundation, and the Brewers have shown they can win in different ways. Against Tampa Bay, the key will be forcing the Rays to work through the lineup and making their pitching staff defend leads over multiple innings.

The Rays’ upset formula is straightforward: Get strong starting pitching, shorten games with the bullpen, and take advantage of scoring chances. Rasmussen’s latest outing showed how effective that approach can be.

At -135, the Brewers would be favored, but this matchup looks more competitive than a potential series against Cleveland. Tampa Bay has the pitching and recent momentum to make Milwaukee earn every win.