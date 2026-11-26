The Milwaukee Brewers have another new prediction emerging ahead of the CBA expiration on Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Starter Jacob Misiorowski’s future in Milwaukee could be impacted, according to an MLB writer.

Perhaps an extension could be approaching.

Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski Could Be Nearing Contract Extension

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports recently pinpointed his top MLB extension candidates, and topping out the list was 24-year-old Misiorowski.

“The Brewers aggressively lock up their best young players, including signing Luis Lara and Cooper Pratt to long-term deals even before they made their MLB debuts this summer,” he wrote.

“Misiorowski, the reigning National League Cy Young winner, could qualify as a Super Two, meaning he would go through arbitration four times rather than the usual three. The Cy Young and All-Star Games will boost his arbitration salaries significantly. It might not be long before he gets priced out of Milwaukee. If nothing else, it would behoove the Brewers to touch base with Misiorowski’s representatives and see whether they can find common ground this week.”

Misiorowski remains under team control through 2031.

Extending him now would ultimately lock him in as one of their younger stars. Of course, this comes with risk, but the CBA urgency is at an all-time high.

Snapshot of Misiorowski’s Major League Journey

Misiorowski is now approaching his third season playing Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee selected him with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft and made his debut on June 12, 2025.

During his first season, he took the mound in 15 games, starting 14, and registered a 4.36 ERA and 87 strikeouts across 66.0 innings of work.

Throughout his 2026 campaign, he recorded a stunning 1.80 ERA and 252 strikeouts across 174.2 innings pitched through 30 starts.

The right-hander owns a career 2.51 ERA with a 0.92 WHIP.

Following his impressive 2026 performance, he unanimously earned the National League Cy Young Award.

As he stated, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, “I definitely don’t want to say it was easy. I don’t think anything in the big leagues is easy. But one of the biggest hurdles to jump was just trusting my stuff and getting past that mental part of the game, and getting over that hump.”

Between Misiorowski’s proven track record and humble approach, he is a key player to keep on deck — worthy of an extension.