Brewers Make Surprising World Series Roster Decision on 3.40-ERA Pitcher

Game 1 of the World Series is set to take place Friday night, and in the hours leading up to the contest, both teams officially submitted their 26-man rosters.

For Milwaukee, the bulk of the roster is similar to what the team has been rolling with, aside from one notable change.

Brewers fans rejoiced Friday afternoon when they saw right-hander Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee’s longest-tenured player, included on the World Series roster.

However, that meant Milwaukee had to leave another player off.

Chad Patrick Left Off Brewers’ World Series Roster

The biggest surprise on Milwaukee’s roster was the decision to leave off right-handed reliever Chad Patrick, who’s capable of pitching multiple innings and has been stellar for the Brewers this season.

During the regular season, Patrick posted a 9-4 record with a 3.40 ERA across 57 appearances, including six starts. He pitched 106 innings, recorded 93 strikeouts and finished with a 1.236 WHIP.

Patrick was also consistent during Milwaukee’s 2025 postseason run, recording a 2.00 ERA across six appearances and nine innings while striking out 11 batters. However, he has not pitched for the Brewers in the 2026 postseason.

Now, barring an injury that allows Milwaukee to add a replacement to the roster, Patrick won’t pitch in the World Series or be part of the Brewers’ active roster.

The #WorldSeries Crew ❕ #WinOurWay x @AmFam https://t.co/Oya31RmdZb — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 23, 2026

Brewers Fans React to Patrick Decision

Fans were certainly ecstatic to see Woodruff on the roster given how much of a fan favorite he is, but many also expressed shock that Milwaukee left Patrick off the 26-man group.

“A massive gut punch to Chad Patrick. He was really happy with how his stuff was coming despite the lack of game reps and staying sharp in live sessions,” Dominic Cotroneo of 620 WTMJ posted.

“Happy for Woodruff. Baffled that Chad Patrick was the guy to get snubbed. Had a great season for Crew and won’t appear in postseason at all,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “The Brewers are so good that Chad Patrick, a dude with a 3.40 ERA/1.7 WAR year both starting and pitching out of the bullpen, couldn’t even make it as the last guy on the roster. Tough luck for Chad, who helped the team get there. But so cool to see Brandon Woodruff back.”

“BIG WOO?! Feel bad for Chad Patrick, though,” another fan commented.