Milwaukee Brewers Dustin May Breaks Silence on Injury Scare

The Milwaukee Brewers tied up their series against the New York Mets with a commanding performance on Wednesday night. Despite the opening-pitch scare with Dustin May, the Brewers’ bats came alive and secured an 8-1 victory.

The deciding game is on Thursday, August 27th, 2026. It will be broadcast at 6:10 PM Central Time, 7:10 PM Eastern Time.

Dustin May Breaks His Silence on Injury Scare

May left Wednesday night’s game after suffering a scary-looking injury when he was hit in the back. It happened on the first pitch of the night that he threw.

May left the game and was relieved by Robert Gasser. Gasser finished the night with six strikeouts, two walks, six hits, and one earned run in 5.1 innings of work. Gasser was originally going to be the starter for Sunday’s game.

May spoke to the media after the game and described what happened in the moment.

“In the moment, it didn’t feel great,” May revealed via a clip shared on social media by Adam McCalvy. “It took my breath away; I was trying to just be able to get my breath back. Probably could have finished that inning but, better safe than sorry. Right now I feel okay.”

“It’s just a bruise, so no damage or anything structurally, so that’s good. Just gotta come in tomorrow and see how I feel.”

May revealed exactly where the ball hit him.

“It was all scap related,” May said, clarifying that his didn’t get hit. “It was half my scap (scapula), half my lat.”

Dustin May’s Time With the Milwaukee Brewers

May is a 28-year-old pitcher. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound player was initially drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has started four games since coming over to the Brewers at the MLB Trade Deadline. In those starts, May has recorded 12 strikeouts, a 1.37 WHIP, and a 5.87 ERA.

May and Jojo Romero were traded to the Brewers from the St. Louis Cardinals for Alexander Frias and Josiah Ragsdale on August 3rd, 2026.

Dustin May’s Future With the Milwaukee Brewers

Luckily, the injury May sustained Wednesday night does not look likely to have a long-term impact.

However, it’s worth discussing how May could fit into the Brewers’ pitching staff in the future.

On December 13th, 2025, May signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals for $12.5 million. Fortunately, his contract includes a mutual option for $20 million in 2027.

That option leaves the door open for him to return to the Brewers once the season concludes.

The Brewers have a young rotation, all things considered. It would be prudent to keep an experienced arm who can mentor these younger guys.

For now, Brewers fans will wait to see what happens to May in the immediate future, along with their upcoming playoff run.