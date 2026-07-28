Jeff Passan Sparks Freddy Peralta Brewers Return Amid Mets Trade Rumors

As the MLB trade deadline draws closer, the Milwaukee Brewers have become one of the more fascinating teams across the baseball world.

Milwaukee is one of the top teams in the league this season, and the time to go “all-in” on a World Series run is now. The Brewers have been linked to some of the bigger names who could be available at the trade deadline, including ace Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers.

However, the Brewers aren’t normally a team that likes to spend heavily at the trade deadline, which could impact how they move this season. But given where they are in the standings again, the front office could look to make an impactful trade.

The Brewers could use another starter for the rotation, giving them someone next to ace Jacob Misiorowski. And with only days until the deadline expires, one very interesting name has popped up: former Brewers ace Freddy Peralta of the New York Mets.

Freddy Peralta: Return to the Milwaukee Brewers?

With all the rumors going around about a trade of Peralta, MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN has dropped news about the right-hander potentially being sent back to the Milwaukee Brewers. The insider discussed Peralta on his podcast, Sources Tell Jeff Passan.

“Well, Freddy Peralta will be getting out of Queens, and there are so many different places he could go. I know he’s been tied to the Chicago Cubs a lot, don’t see that one happening necessarily. I think a lot of things would have to change in order for that to be a matchup. But one thing I did hear this week…is that the Mets have been talking with the Brewers about Freddy Peralta.”

Should Milwaukee Brewers Pursue Freddy Peralta Reunion?

If Peralta is traded back to the Brewers, this could be just the move that Milwaukee needs. While the right-hander has struggled this season, going back to a familiar place could see him get back to being dominant on the mound.

With New York, Peralta has made 22 starts, registering a 4.99 ERA over 113.2 innings. His time in New York hasn’t gone to plan, and since he’ll be a free agent at the end of the year, the Mets are seriously looking at dealing him.

Peralta never wanted to leave the Brewers last offseason before being traded to the Mets, so he would likely welcome the return. The right-hander has the look of being the perfect bounce-back candidate in the second half, and the Brewers have seen the best side of him previously.

Last season, Peralta helped lead Milwaukee to the National League Championship Series, while also helping the team clinch the best record in the Major Leagues during the regular season. Peralta had a 2.70 ERA over 33 starts, becoming one of the best starters in baseball.

Putting him back into the rotation next to Misiorowski could offer Milwaukee a nice one-two punch if Peralta can get back to form. The Brewers lost right-hander Brandon Woodruff to season-ending shoulder surgery recently, so Peralta could replace him in the rotation.

All in all, this could be a sneaky good move for the Brewers, while the Mets recoup assets in the failed trade from last offseason.