Did Jacob Misiorowski Set a Strikeout Record Today? How Historic Was His Streak?

Jacob Misiorowski stepped to the mound at American Family Field on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies and struck out the first seven batters he faced.

The sequence set a new Brewers franchise record for consecutive strikeouts to open a game. Official MLB accounts tracked the streak live, posting video under the line “SEVEN STRIKEOUTS IN A ROW” while noting Misiorowski was on fire from the first pitch. PitchingNinja and ESPN Insights confirmed the club mark shortly after the seventh punchout.

He kept going. By the end of the fourth inning Misiorowski had struck out 11 of the first 12 Rockies hitters he faced. Reports showed a perfect game still intact at that point, with no hits, no walks and the Brewers ahead 3-0.

He leaned on pure velocity. Early Statcast readings listed fastballs at 104.5 mph, 104.3 mph, 104.1 mph, 103.4 mph, 103.2 mph and 103 mph among the opening sequence. At least seven pitches reached 104 mph or harder before the third inning ended.

With five innings in the book, however, Misiorowski was done, pulled by manager Pat Murphy after 83 pitches and 12 strikeouts. “The Miz” allowed one run on one hit — a two-out home run in the fifth by Rockies center fielder Cole Carrigg.

Where Seven Fits in MLB History

Seven consecutive strikeouts to start a game is rare. But amazingly, Misiorowski did not set a record.

That mark stands at nine, set by Pablo López of the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves on July 11, 2021. The previous modern standard of eight had been shared by Jim Deshaies in 1986, Jacob deGrom in 2014 and Germán Márquez in 2018. An all-time figure of nine also appears in the 1884 ledger under Mickey Welch.

Other pitchers have matched seven in the modern era. Garrett Crochet did it for the White Sox in 2024, tying an American League and franchise mark. Blake Snell reached the same number for the Rays in 2018. Paul Skenes opened a start with seven in his second big-league appearance for the Pirates in 2024.

The Rockies rank among the higher-strikeout offenses in the league, entering the day with 911 strikeouts as a team across 106 games, 22nd-most in MLB.

The Path to the Mound for ‘The Miz’

Jacob Walter Misiorowski was born April 3, 2002, in Blue Springs, Missouri, and grew up nearby in Grain Valley. The 6-foot-7 right-hander starred at Grain Valley High School before heading to Crowder College. There he went 10-0 with a 2.72 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 76 innings in 2022.

The Brewers selected him in the second round of the 2022 draft, 63rd overall, and signed him for a $2.35 million bonus. He climbed through Carolina, Wisconsin, Biloxi and Nashville, posting strong strikeout rates at each stop.

Misiorowski made his major-league debut on June 12, 2025. He reached the All-Star Game that same season as a replacement after only a handful of starts. In 2026 he has gone 10-4 with a 1.57 ERA, 173 strikeouts and a 0.77 WHIP across 115 innings through his previous outing. He has already thrown the fastest pitch by a starter in the tracking era at 105.5 mph and routinely averages above 100 mph on his four-seam fastball.

The eleven-of-twelve start against Colorado simply extended the pattern.