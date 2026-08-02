Brewers Insider Reveals Truth on Potential Freddy Peralta Reunion Before Rays Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the market to add rotation help at the deadline. However, one pitcher they did not consider was Freddy Peralta, per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

The Brewers never showed much interest in bringing back Freddy Peralta. Didn’t view it as a fit. https://t.co/OR63dwXzfw — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 2, 2026

This comes as Peralta is in the middle of the worst season of his career. The Brewers traded him to the New York Mets in the offseason for Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams.

Since the trade, Peralta is enduring the worst season of his career. In 22 starts, the right-hander has a 4.99 ERA over 113.2 innings. His strikeout rate has dipped from 28% to 22%. With those metrics in mind, the Brewers have elected to look elsewhere to upgrade their rotation.

Peralta instead was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. The former Brewer will be a free agent after the 2026 season. He won’t have the qualifying offer attached, since he was a midseason trade.

Brewers Rotation Plans Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

The only starter that the Brewers were linked to was Tarik Skubal. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was ultimately traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for three prospects.

That means the Brewers will have to pivot to upgrade their rotation. The latest injury to Brandon Woodruff adds urgency to that search. The club will need a third starter to provide some stability behind Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison. After those two, there is a lot of concern about how the rotation will perform in the postseason.

Currently, their rotation depth features Brandon Sproat, Logan Henderson, Robert Gasser, and Shane Drohan. But it could be a disaster scenario that could lead to an early exit if the Brewers are starting multiple players from this group in October.

Starting pitchers that the Brewers could target ahead of the deadline include Kevin Gausman, Casey Mize, Foster Griffin, Jose Soriano, and Reid Detmers. Milwaukee has plenty of prospect capital, but they seemed hesitant to part with it for Skubal.

The other pitchers should come nowhere near as high a cost to acquire. But they’ll also be navigating a tighter market in which more teams can meet the asking price. At the same time, the Brewers are operating from a position of clarity regarding their deadline position. A lot can change over the final 24 hours of the deadline.