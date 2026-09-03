The Milwaukee Brewers are one game away from winning their four-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Meanwhile, they announced news about Jackson Chourio.

After dropping the first game by a 17-3 final score, the Brewers have come back in full force. Games 2 & 3 resulted in 9-4 and 9-5 wins for the Brewers. Last night featured important performances from Jacob Misiorowski, Trevor Megill, Jojo Romero, and Abner Uribe.

Milwaukee Brewers Make Jackson Chourio Announcement During Chicago Cubs Series

Following their victory, the Brewers took to social media to make an announcement regarding Chourio.

“How about four hits and a tank for The Wonder Kid tonight,” the caption on a social media post from the Brewers reads. They posted this after Chourio put together a four-hit performance in the Brewers’ latest win.

This was such a notable performance that the MLB shared its own announcement regarding Chourio.

“Jackson Chourio racks up 4 hits in a @Brewers win,” the MLB shared.

Chourio is a 22-year-old left outfielder who has been enjoying a breakout season.

Looking at Jackson Chourio’s Recent Performances Against the Chicago Cubs

Chourio has been putting together solid performances against the Cubs during this series.

On Wednesday night, he recorded four hits, one double, one home run, and one RBI. Luckily for the Brewers, his hot streak didn’t start there.

The night before, Chourio had another multi-hit game. In five at-bats, he recorded two hits, one run, and one stolen base.

On Monday night, Chourio finished with one hit and one double in their opening loss to the Cubs.

This year, Chourio has played 102 games in LF, 13 in CF, and one in RF.

Looking at Jackson Chourio’s Future With the Milwaukee Brewers

It’s safe to assume that Chourio will be a Brewers’ player for many years to come.