Milwaukee Brewers Announce Big Jackson Chourio Change for Reds Game

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Milwaukee is entering this game with momentum, as they defeated the Reds by a 10-7 score in their most recent game.

Despite beating the Reds in their last game, the Brewers are making some alterations to their lineup against the Reds. This includes with star slugger Jackson Chourio.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Big Jackson Chourio Change

The Brewers have shared their batting order for their game against the Reds, and Chourio will be a new spot. This is because he will be Milwaukee’s leadoff hitter after batting third in their most recent game against the Reds.

Here is the Brewers’ full batting order for their Saturday game against the Reds.

Jackson Chourio LF

Luis Lara RF

William Contreras DH

Andrew Vaughn 1B

Garrett Mitchell CF

Joey Ortiz 3B

Cooper Pratt SS

Gary Sanchez C

David Hamilton 2B

Chourio Switching to Brewers’ Leadoff Spot Comes in the Middle of a Slump

Chourio has been in a bit of a slump as of late. In his last two games, he has gone just 1-for-9 and has struck out four times. With this, Chourio is coming off back-to-back shaky games and will be looking to heat back up against the Reds on Saturday.

Chourio was red-hot before his slump, though, as he went on a seven-game hitting streak. With this, he undoubtedly has the potential to heat back up, and it will be fascinating to see what kind of performance he has against Cincinnati after being moved up to their leadoff spot.