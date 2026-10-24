Jackson Chourio Reacts After Brewers Beat Rays 3-2 in Game 1

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio shared his reaction to the Brewers’ 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1.

The Brewers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, as they edged out a competitive 3-2 win in a game that went down to the final pitch.

Chourio led off the game for the Brewers with a single, scoring on a Christian Yelich triple, and then added an RBI single in the seventh inning, scoring shortstop Cooper Pratt, to help Milwaukee take a 1-0 series lead in the 2026 World Series.

Jackson Chourio Reacts to Big Game 1 Win

Speaking to Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae after the Brewers won Game 1, Chourio shared his reaction to Milwaukee’s big win.

“I’m just super happy. This moment, the fans, the support. I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I can,” Chourio said.

Brewers Favored to Win the World Series

The Brewers were favored to win the World Series heading into it, and nothing changed after an important Game 1 victory over a scrappy Tampa Bay squad.

Milwaukee has never won a World Series in the franchise’s entire history, but they have a great chance to do so this season, as the team is now just three wins away from capturing the championship.

Chourio is one of Milwaukee’s best players, and he showed in Game 1 why the team has so much faith in him as their leadoff hitter. His single to open the game led to him coming in to score a run when Brewers team captain Yelich knocked him in, and then he had a big RBI single later in the game that ultimately proved to be the game-deciding run.

This Brewers team is a ton of fun to watch as they have a great three-pronged attack of elite pitching, a potent lineup, and excellent defense on the field, making them a very difficult opponent for any team to handle in the league.

That being said, the Rays are also dangerous, and although Milwaukee drew first blood in Game 1, don’t be surprised if this series needs the full seven games to decide a winner.