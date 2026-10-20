Brewers vs. Rays World Series Betting Odds Revealed

The betting odds for the 2026 World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays have been revealed.

The Brewers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in a surprising sweep in the NLCS to advance to the World Series for the second time in franchise history and the first time since 1982.

As for the Rays, they beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 in the ALCS to make it to the third World Series in their club’s history.

Neither Milwaukee nor Tampa Bay has ever won the World Series before, meaning this year’s Fall Classic guarantees that baseball will get a brand-new world champion.

So, who will win? According to the oddsmakers, Milwaukee has the slight edge.

Milwaukee Favored to Beat Tampa Bay in World Series

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Brewers are -160 betting favorites to win the 2026 World Series. The comeback on the underdog Rays is +140.

In other words, you would have to bet $160 on the Brewers to win $100, while a $100 wager on the Rays would earn you $140 in profit.

Both Milwaukee and Tampa Bay were the best two teams in their respective leagues this season, with the Brewers leading the NL with 103 regular-season wins, while the Rays paced the AL with 98 victories.

With that in mind, this should be an excellent World Series between two terrific franchises who have both built their teams the right way, by smart drafting, shrewd trades, and intelligent free-agent signings.

Who Will Win?

Per the oddsmakers, the Brewers have the edge to win the 2026 World Series, which makes sense, given they were the No. 1 overall team in the entire league this season. As well, the Brewers have home-field advantage in this year’s World Series, so if this series does go the full seven games, then Milwaukee will have home-field advantage for a potentially pivotal Game 7.

That being said, Tampa Bay is an incredible team, and they are surely going to put up a great fight for as long as this series goes. While it might not be the most marketable World Series on paper between two small-market teams, it should nevertheless be another memorable, fantastic Fall Classic.