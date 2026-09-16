Milwaukee Brewers’ Joey Ortiz Makes Jacob Misiorowski Statement After Win Vs. Pirates

Jacob Misiorowski allowed five hits and one walk while striking out seven over five scoreless innings as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

Misiorowski has a 1.89 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 243 strikeouts over 166 1/3 innings this season. He is the clear frontrunner in the National League Cy Young race.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Joey Ortiz Drops Jacob Misiorowski Quote After Win Vs. Pirates

“[Misiorowski is] our ace. We want him on the mound all the time,” Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz said after Tuesday’s win (Via MLB.com’s Afam McCalvy). “All we have to do is score one run, and we feel like we’re going to win when he’s on the mound.

The Brewers clinched the NL Central title with Tuesday’s win and the Chicago Cubs‘ loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Joey Ortiz Shines in Brewers’ Win Over Pirates

Ortiz collected three hits, including a double and a two-run single, in the Brewers’ Tuesday night victory.

Right fielder Luis Lara gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly in the second inning.

Pirates left-hander Gregory Soto threw a wild pitch in the sixth inning, giving Milwaukee a 2-0 lead.

Lara followed with an RBI doublr, putting the Brewers up 3-0 in the sixth inning.

Ortiz hit his two-run single in the sixth, increasing Milwaukee’s lead to 5-0.

Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe hit a solo home run on the eighth inning to give Pittsburgh its first and only run of the game.

After Misiorowski left the game, Aaron Ashby threw two scoreless innings, Trevor Megill threw a scoreless inning, and DL Hall allowed one run in an inning of work.

The Pirates went with a bullpen game, using six different pitchers in the matchup.