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Milwaukee Brewers’ Joey Ortiz Makes Jacob Misiorowski Statement After Win Vs. Pirates

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Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 15: Jacob Misiorowski #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts to the third Los Angeles Dodgers out at the end of the second inning at Dodger Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Jacob Misiorowski allowed five hits and one walk while striking out seven over five scoreless innings as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

Misiorowski has a 1.89 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 243 strikeouts over 166 1/3 innings this season. He is the clear frontrunner in the National League Cy Young race.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Joey Ortiz Drops Jacob Misiorowski Quote After Win Vs. Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 04: Joey Ortiz #3 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after the final out of the 10-7 win against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 04, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

“[Misiorowski is] our ace. We want him on the mound all the time,” Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz said after Tuesday’s win (Via MLB.com’s Afam McCalvy). “All we have to do is score one run, and we feel like we’re going to win when he’s on the mound.

The Brewers clinched the NL Central title with Tuesday’s win and the Chicago Cubs‘ loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Joey Ortiz Shines in Brewers’ Win Over Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 22: Joey Ortiz #3 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 22, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Ortiz collected three hits, including a double and a two-run single, in the Brewers’ Tuesday night victory.

Right fielder Luis Lara gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly in the second inning.

Milwaukee Brewers v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 15: Luis Lara #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits an RBI double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. All Pirates players are wearing #21 for Roberto Clemente Day. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Pirates left-hander Gregory Soto threw a wild pitch in the sixth inning, giving Milwaukee a 2-0 lead.

Lara followed with an RBI doublr, putting the Brewers up 3-0 in the sixth inning.

Milwaukee Brewers v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 15: Luis Lara #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after scoring on a RBI single in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. All Pirates players are wearing #21 for Roberto Clemente Day. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Ortiz hit his two-run single in the sixth, increasing Milwaukee’s lead to 5-0.

Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe hit a solo home run on the eighth inning to give Pittsburgh its first and only run of the game.

Milwaukee Brewers v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 15: Brandon Lowe #5 of the Pittsburgh Pirates rounds the bases after hitting his 30th home run of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on September 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. All Pirates players are wearing #21 for Roberto Clemente Day. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

After Misiorowski left the game, Aaron Ashby threw two scoreless innings, Trevor Megill threw a scoreless inning, and DL Hall allowed one run in an inning of work.

The Pirates went with a bullpen game, using six different pitchers in the matchup.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Milwaukee Brewers’ Joey Ortiz Makes Jacob Misiorowski Statement After Win Vs. Pirates

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