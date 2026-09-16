Milwaukee Brewers’ Joey Ortiz Makes Jacob Misiorowski Statement After Win Vs. Pirates

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 15: Jacob Misiorowski #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts to the third Los Angeles Dodgers out at the end of the second inning at Dodger Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Misiorowski has a 1.89 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 243 strikeouts over 166 1/3 innings this season. He is the clear frontrunner in the National League Cy Young race.
Milwaukee Brewers’ Joey Ortiz Drops Jacob Misiorowski Quote After Win Vs. Pirates
“[Misiorowski is] our ace. We want him on the mound all the time,” Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz said after Tuesday’s win (Via MLB.com’s Afam McCalvy). “All we have to do is score one run, and we feel like we’re going to win when he’s on the mound.
The Brewers clinched the NL Central title with Tuesday’s win and the Chicago Cubs‘ loss to the Atlanta Braves.
Joey Ortiz Shines in Brewers’ Win Over Pirates
Ortiz collected three hits, including a double and a two-run single, in the Brewers’ Tuesday night victory.
Right fielder Luis Lara gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly in the second inning.
Pirates left-hander Gregory Soto threw a wild pitch in the sixth inning, giving Milwaukee a 2-0 lead.
Lara followed with an RBI doublr, putting the Brewers up 3-0 in the sixth inning.
Ortiz hit his two-run single in the sixth, increasing Milwaukee’s lead to 5-0.
Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe hit a solo home run on the eighth inning to give Pittsburgh its first and only run of the game.
After Misiorowski left the game, Aaron Ashby threw two scoreless innings, Trevor Megill threw a scoreless inning, and DL Hall allowed one run in an inning of work.
The Pirates went with a bullpen game, using six different pitchers in the matchup.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Joey Ortiz made a Jacob Misiorowski statement after the Milwaukee Brewers' win over the Pirates on Tuesday night.
Milwaukee Brewers’ Joey Ortiz Makes Jacob Misiorowski Statement After Win Vs. Pirates