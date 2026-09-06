Milwaukee Brewers’ Pat Murphy Suggests Sudden Kyle Harrison Change

The Milwaukee Brewers are at the top of their game this season, but that doesn’t mean they’re entirely squared away.

Instead, skipper Pat Murphy is leaning toward a major change to Kyle Harrison’s role.

According to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (via X), Murphy stated he’s going to “give a hard look” to moving Harrison to a relief role “in the immediate future.

“Maybe he won’t start, maybe he’ll end up being in the middle of the game or something like that,” said Murphy, per Hogg.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Kyle Harrison Approaching Potential Change

So far this season, 25-year-old Harrison has appeared in 23 games, all of which he started.

In those 23 starts, he logged a 3.66 ERA and 134 strikeouts across 110.2 innings pitched. He’s walked 33 batters.

The young southpaw is now in his fourth year playing Major League Baseball, and he’s primarily served as a starter.

If Murphy shifts his role, it would, of course, be a major adjustment.

In recent weeks, Murphy has been vocal about his ballclub’s weaknesses, and by all means, if making adjustments on the mound could resolve some uncertainty, then why not?

Harrison has had his fair share of woes this season, but he’s shown flashes of promise, too. But Murphy doesn’t appear to be sold.

It’s worth noting that an official move has yet to be made, but Murphy seemed rather confident in the possibility. It would likely come sooner rather than later.

Snapshot of the Brewers’ 2026 Campaign

Milwaukee continues to hold the helm atop the MLB standings at 88-56 overall.

They’re trailed by the Los Angeles Dodgers (85-57), the Tampa Bay Rays (85-57) and the Atlanta Braves (85-58).

Milwaukee is coming off a hideous 12-8 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 6. The Reds clinched the series victory 2-1.

Now, the Brewers are approaching another stretch against the Chicago Cubs, this time at American Family Field.

The three-game series begins on Sept. 7 at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Looking at FanGraphs’ latest MLB Playoff Odds, Milwaukee owns a 97.9% chance of winning their division and an 11.0% chance of winning the World Series this year.

Perhaps shifting around some roles, including Harrison’s, could be their big ticket to the Fall Classic, but nothing is ever guaranteed in the game of baseball.

For Brewers fans, this season has been a major highlight. They have a serious shot at entering World Series contention, but again, the ballclub is not entirely squared away.

Micro-adjustments are always needed at this level.

If Murphy plays his cards right, he could find himself winning it all in weeks to come.

In the meantime, September play is in full swing as each ballclub looks to cement itself in the postseason.