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Milwaukee Brewers’ Pat Murphy Suggests Sudden Kyle Harrison Change

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Milwaukee Brewers Kyle Harrison is approaching a change to his role
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 20: Kyle Harrison #52 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are at the top of their game this season, but that doesn’t mean they’re entirely squared away.

Instead, skipper Pat Murphy is leaning toward a major change to Kyle Harrison’s role.

According to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (via X), Murphy stated he’s going to “give a hard look” to moving Harrison to a relief role “in the immediate future.

“Maybe he won’t start, maybe he’ll end up being in the middle of the game or something like that,” said Murphy, per Hogg.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Kyle Harrison Approaching Potential Change

Milwaukee Brewers Kyle Harrison
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 31: Kyle Harrison #52 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

So far this season, 25-year-old Harrison has appeared in 23 games, all of which he started.

In those 23 starts, he logged a 3.66 ERA and 134 strikeouts across 110.2 innings pitched. He’s walked 33 batters.

The young southpaw is now in his fourth year playing Major League Baseball, and he’s primarily served as a starter.

If Murphy shifts his role, it would, of course, be a major adjustment.

In recent weeks, Murphy has been vocal about his ballclub’s weaknesses, and by all means, if making adjustments on the mound could resolve some uncertainty, then why not?

Harrison has had his fair share of woes this season, but he’s shown flashes of promise, too. But Murphy doesn’t appear to be sold.

It’s worth noting that an official move has yet to be made, but Murphy seemed rather confident in the possibility. It would likely come sooner rather than later.

Snapshot of the Brewers’ 2026 Campaign

Milwaukee Brewers Pat Murphy pointing to the field during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 05: Manager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts during the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 05, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Milwaukee continues to hold the helm atop the MLB standings at 88-56 overall.

They’re trailed by the Los Angeles Dodgers (85-57), the Tampa Bay Rays (85-57) and the Atlanta Braves (85-58).

Milwaukee is coming off a hideous 12-8 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 6. The Reds clinched the series victory 2-1.

Now, the Brewers are approaching another stretch against the Chicago Cubs, this time at American Family Field.

The three-game series begins on Sept. 7 at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Looking at FanGraphs’ latest MLB Playoff Odds, Milwaukee owns a 97.9% chance of winning their division and an 11.0% chance of winning the World Series this year.

Perhaps shifting around some roles, including Harrison’s, could be their big ticket to the Fall Classic, but nothing is ever guaranteed in the game of baseball.

For Brewers fans, this season has been a major highlight. They have a serious shot at entering World Series contention, but again, the ballclub is not entirely squared away.

Micro-adjustments are always needed at this level.

If Murphy plays his cards right, he could find himself winning it all in weeks to come.

In the meantime, September play is in full swing as each ballclub looks to cement itself in the postseason.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Milwaukee Brewers’ Pat Murphy Suggests Sudden Kyle Harrison Change

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