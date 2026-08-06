Milwaukee Brewers Announce Kyle Harrison Injury Decision During Pirates Game

The Milwaukee Brewers are currently taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a rubber match on Wednesday evening.

It’s a star-studded pitching matchup between Paul Skenes and Brewers starter Kyle Harrison.

As this is being typed, the Brewers lead 3-0 in the sixth inning.

During the Pirates game, Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison had to exit the game with trainers, which is a concerning development.

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Brewers’ Kyle Harrison Leaves Pirates Game with Trainers

Per an update from @UnderdogMLB, Kyle Harrison had to leave the Pirates game with trainers due to an apparent injury. It’s unclear what that injury is at this moment.

Harrison was absolutely dealing against the Pirates, as he had struck out eight straight batters at one point and racked up 10 punchies in five innings.

FantasyPros.com wrote (after Harrison’s removal from the game):

“Harrison went out to warm up prior to the beginning of the sixth inning with a 3-0 lead before exiting, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out 10 over five scoreless innings. The left-hander was replaced by Chad Patrick for manager Pat Murphy.”

@AdamMcCalvy wrote: “Oh, no. Kyle Harrison took the mound to warm up for the sixth and is coming out of the game with an injury.”

Per Adam McCalvy, Kyle Harrison is cramping in both calves, which is what led to the premature exit. The fact it’s just cramping is somewhat good news, but further updates will surface following the game.

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More on Kyle Harrison’s MLB Career

Kyle Harrison has played in parts of four MLB seasons.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants.

Notably, he was involved in the trade that sent Rafael Devers to the Red Sox, so he spent a brief time with the Boston Red Sox.

During the 2025 offseason, Harrison was then flipped from the Red Sox to the Brewers in exchange for Caleb Durbin.

Over 83.2 innings this season, Harrison holds an ERA of 3.01 with 101 strikeouts. His season has already been somewhat affected by injuries, and this could be another setback for the 24-year-old southpaw.

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