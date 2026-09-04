Milwaukee Brewers Announced Personal Garrett Mitchell News Before Reds Series

The Milwaukee Brewers split their four-game series with the Chicago Cubs this week, which means they still carry an 8.0-game lead over the Cubbies for first place in the NL Central and continue to hold the best record in MLB.

The next series on the schedule for the Brewers is a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds (on the road).

Before the Reds series started, the Milwaukee Brewers announced a piece of Garrett Mitchell news.

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It’s Garrett Mitchell’s Birthday!

On Friday, September 4, Garrett Mitchell turned 28 years old!

The five-year MLB veteran has spent his entire career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers X account made the birthday announcement:

The comments are filled with birthday wishes for the 28 y/o outfielder who happens to be enjoying a career season with the Brew Crew.

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Inside Garrett Mitchell’s MLB Career

Garrett Mitchell was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2020 (in the first round).

He made his MLB debut in 2022.

Across 266 total games played in his first five seasons, Mitchell has batted .257 with 22 home runs, 95 RBI, and an OPS+ of 112.

His 2026 campaign has easily been his most complete season, as he’s batting .261 with nine home runs, 55 RBI, and an OPS+ of 112.

He’s also added 2.6 bWAR this season, which is a career high. One flaw in his game is his hugh strikeouts rate, as he has 144 this season in 395 at-bats, which is way higher than 33%.

Happy birthday, Garrett Mitchell!!

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