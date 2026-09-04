Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Announced Jesús Luzardo News Before Braves Series

The calendar has officially turned to September.

For the Philadelphia Phillies, their stellar level of play in August has propelled them into a spot where they can challenge the Atlanta Braves for the NL East lead in the final weeks of the season. On Friday, September 4, the Phillies are opening up a four-game wraparound series with the Atlanta Braves (at home).

However, one thing that should not slip between the cracks is how good Jesús Luzardo was in the month of August, and he was rewarded for that success with a high-honor accolade.

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Jesus Luzardo Named NL Pitcher of the Month….

A big reason the Phillies were so successful in August was their starting pitchers having many memorable performances.

That couldn’t be more true for Jesus Luzardo, who won the National League Pitcher of the Month.

I’m a day late to this news, but the Phillies announced Luzardo’s accomplishment via their social media account:

Over 34.1 IP, Luzardo punched out 46 batters, posted an ERA of 1.31 with a 3-0 record.

He also turned in a strong start this week to start September, with a 6.1-inning outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a Phillies win.

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Inside Jesus Luzardo’s Tenure with the Phillies

Jesus Luzardo is in his second season with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He signed a five-year, $135 million contract extension with the organization before the 2026 season and has already been named an All-Star with the Phillies.

Luzardo is enjoying a career year on the mound. Over 28 starts and 169.2 IP, he holds an ERA of 3.02 with 209 strikeouts.

He needs eight strikeouts to record a new career-high. Luzardo, paired with Zack Wheeler and Christopher Sanchez, has made the Philadelphia Phillies rotation one of the most formidable in MLB.

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