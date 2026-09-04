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Atlanta Braves Recent Player Promoted to MLB by New Team

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Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 29: Stuart Fairchild #17 of the Atlanta Braves hits a fly ball in the ninth inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on June 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

2025 was a season that the Atlanta Braves and their fans would like to forget.

The season was such a disaster and filled with injuries that Atlanta’s front office was tasked with plugging in and playing so many different players.

Braves fans, do you remember outfielder Stuart Fairchild?

Well, on Thursday, September 3, he was promoted to MLB by his new club.

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Stuart Fairchild Promoted to MLB by Seattle Mariners

New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – JUNE 10: Stuart Fairchild #17 of the Cleveland Guardians scores during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field on June 10, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Yankees defeated the Guardians 8-4. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Stuart Fairchild reportedly is headed back up to MLB, as his contract has been selected by the Seattle Mariners.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about Fairchild): 

“Fairchild got a very brief stint on Seattle’s roster earlier this year. He entered one game as a pinch runner and scored a run but then was designated for assignment shortly thereafter. He cleared waivers and elected free agency but then re-signed with Seattle on a minor league deal, which allowed the club to add him to the roster today.”

In 2026, Fairchild has appeared in 15 total games, and over 19 at-bats, he has three hits.

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Stuart Fairchild’s Tenure with the Braves

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 29: Stuart Fairchild #17 of the Atlanta Braves hits a fly ball in the ninth inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on June 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

In 2025, Fairchild had a brief stint with the Atlanta Braves, but it was the only team he played for last season.

Across 28 games and 51 total at-bats, Fairchild batted .216 with four doubles, 1 triple, and zero HRs.

He also added a bWAR of -0.3 and just 11 total hits with an OPS+ of 70.

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Taking a Look at Stuart Fairchild’s MLB Career

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 08: Stuart Fairchild #17 bats in the 10th inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on May 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Stuart Fairchild has played in parts of six MLB seasons with six different teams.

He’s played in 292 total games and over 610 career at-bats; Fairchild is a lifetime .221 batter with 18 home runs, 69 RBI, and an OPS+ of 86.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Recent Player Promoted to MLB by New Team

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