Atlanta Braves Recent Player Promoted to MLB by New Team

2025 was a season that the Atlanta Braves and their fans would like to forget.

The season was such a disaster and filled with injuries that Atlanta’s front office was tasked with plugging in and playing so many different players.

Braves fans, do you remember outfielder Stuart Fairchild?

Well, on Thursday, September 3, he was promoted to MLB by his new club.

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Stuart Fairchild Promoted to MLB by Seattle Mariners

Stuart Fairchild reportedly is headed back up to MLB, as his contract has been selected by the Seattle Mariners.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about Fairchild):

“Fairchild got a very brief stint on Seattle’s roster earlier this year. He entered one game as a pinch runner and scored a run but then was designated for assignment shortly thereafter. He cleared waivers and elected free agency but then re-signed with Seattle on a minor league deal, which allowed the club to add him to the roster today.”

In 2026, Fairchild has appeared in 15 total games, and over 19 at-bats, he has three hits.

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Stuart Fairchild’s Tenure with the Braves

In 2025, Fairchild had a brief stint with the Atlanta Braves, but it was the only team he played for last season.

Across 28 games and 51 total at-bats, Fairchild batted .216 with four doubles, 1 triple, and zero HRs.

He also added a bWAR of -0.3 and just 11 total hits with an OPS+ of 70.

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Taking a Look at Stuart Fairchild’s MLB Career

Stuart Fairchild has played in parts of six MLB seasons with six different teams.

He’s played in 292 total games and over 610 career at-bats; Fairchild is a lifetime .221 batter with 18 home runs, 69 RBI, and an OPS+ of 86.

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