Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio News Before Cubs Finale

The Milwaukee Brewers are one game away from winning their four-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Meanwhile, they announced news about Jackson Chourio.

After dropping the first game by a 17-3 final score, the Brewers have come back in full force. Games 2 & 3 resulted in 9-4 and 9-5 wins for the Brewers. Last night featured important performances from Jacob Misiorowski, Trevor Megill, Jojo Romero, and Abner Uribe.

The Brewers play the Cubs in one final game on Thursday night at 5:15 PM Mountain Time, 6:15 PM Central Time, or 7:15 PM Eastern Time.

Milwaukee Brewers Make Jackson Chourio Announcement During Chicago Cubs Series

Following their victory, the Brewers took to social media to make an announcement regarding Chourio.

“How about four hits and a tank for The Wonder Kid tonight,” the caption on a social media post from the Brewers reads. They posted this after Chourio put together a four-hit performance in the Brewers’ latest win.

This was such a notable performance that the MLB shared its own announcement regarding Chourio.

“Jackson Chourio racks up 4 hits in a @Brewers win,” the MLB shared.

Chourio is a 22-year-old left outfielder who has been enjoying a breakout season.

Looking at Jackson Chourio’s Recent Performances Against the Chicago Cubs

Chourio has been putting together solid performances against the Cubs during this series.

On Wednesday night, he recorded four hits, one double, one home run, and one RBI. Luckily for the Brewers, his hot streak didn’t start there.

The night before, Chourio had another multi-hit game. In five at-bats, he recorded two hits, one run, and one stolen base.

On Monday night, Chourio finished with one hit and one double in their opening loss to the Cubs.

This year, Chourio has played 102 games in LF, 13 in CF, and one in RF.

Looking at Jackson Chourio’s Future With the Milwaukee Brewers

It’s safe to assume that Chourio will be a Brewers’ player for many years to come.

On December 1st, 2023, he signed an eight-year, $82 million contract extension with the Brewers. Chourio is earning an average of $10.25 million per year on this contract.

The deal includes club options for 2032 and 2033.

Chourio is in the third season of his young career, and is on pace to smash his career-highs in many categories.

For starters, he has knocked 21 home runs in every season so far. The only difference being that there are still games to be played in 2026.

Other than that, Chourio currently has 125 hits, 24 doubles, 58 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases to go along with a .287 batting average (career-high), and a .347 on-base percentage (also career-high).

Chourio recorded 148 hits in 2025, 35 doubles in 2025, 79 RBIs in 2024, and 22 stolen bases in 2024.

The Brewers have 22 games left in 2026. That is plenty of time for Chourio to leave his mark on this club and on the MLB.

Look out, baseball world, Chourio is just getting warmed up.