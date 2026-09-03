Milwaukee Brewers & MLB Announce Trevor Megill News After Big Month

The Milwaukee Brewers are one game away from winning three-out-of-four against the Chicago Cubs. Prior to their final game against the Cubs, the Brewers and the MLB announced Trevor Megill news.

The Brewers are coming off a hard-fought 9-5 victory off the back of a four-hit performance from Jackson Chourio. Jacob Misiorowski pitched a rare four-inning outing. However, Abner Uribe, Jojo Romero, and Megill were three of five relievers who helped push the Brewers to victory.

Milwaukee Brewers & MLB Announce Trevor Megill Award

Before taking on the Cubs in the fourth and final game of their final series against each other in 2026, the Brewers and MLB made separate announcements naming Megill as a reliever of the month.

“Your AL and NL Relievers of the Month for August: Josh Hader: 14.1 IP, 15 Ks, 0.00 ERA, 7 saves. Trevor Megill: 12 IP, 7 Ks, 0.00 ERA, 8 saves,” the announcement read.

“Brought the heat all month long 🔥 @TrevorMegill is the NL Reliever of the Month for August 🏆,” the Brewers posted on social media.

The 32-year-old reliever is in his sixth MLB season.

Looking at Trevor Megill’s Season

Megill is a towering reliever, sporting a 6-foot-8, 253-pound frame.

So far in 2026, Megill has recorded 59 strikeouts, 25 saves, and seven holds in 53.1 innings of work. Additionally, he holds a 2.19 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP.

Megill has been one of the most successful closers in the league. Up until the beginning of September, he has only blown two save opportunities.

Looking at the Milwaukee Brewers’ Month of August

The Brewers had a fantastic August.

They went 15-10 in August. One of the wins the Brewers notched was their landmark 80th win of the season. They became the first team in the league to reach this milestone.

Additionally, the Brewers held a .254 batting average and a .338 on-base percentage, along with 214 hits, 116 runs, and 23 home runs.

The Brewers currently hold the best record in baseball, sporting an 87-53 win-loss record. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They have a substantial lead in their division, as the Cubs are the closest team despite being nine games back.

With the end of the season in sight, it’s time for Megill and the Brewers to put the pedal to the metal.

Over their remaining games in September they can push for 100 wins and solidify themselves as the best team in the National League and MLB.

It should be an intruiging end to another great season for the Brewers.