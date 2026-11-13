How 1B Jake Bauers Leaving Could Unlock Brewers’ Next Franchise Player

The Milwaukee Brewers, still basking in the afterglow of their first World Series, just walked into a new era. Losing first baseman Jake Bauers to the Boston Red Sox undoubtedly hurts. After all, the veteran enjoyed career seasons across the board. With 26 regular-season home runs and an .874 OPS, Bauers provided Milwaukee with a power source at a premium position without breaking the bank. Bauers hit lefties and righties equally well from an average perspective (.266 v. RHP, .267 vs. LHP).

JAKE BAUERS PUTS THE BREWERS BACK IN FRONT! https://t.co/KK8xCFd7j1 — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2026

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In addition, the 31-year-old honed his batting eye, drawing 94 walks. He presented opposing pitchers with the Catch-22: get cute and end up walking him or leave a ball over the plate and watch it leave the field. Yet, as much as Brewers fans may not like the fact their postseason hero is gone, Bauers’ departure opens two doors that didn’t previously appear open.

Breaking: First baseman Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a four-year, $58 million contract, sources tell @JeffPassan. https://t.co/4HuEUkTSrw — ESPN (@espn) November 13, 2026

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The New Era

Long imagined as a National League afterthought, the Brewers are the metric, the litmus test for many franchises that will now define themselves. Despite a middling payroll, the team authored a dominant playoff run and brought the city its first World Series in almost 70 years.

Market size, relatively, ceased to be important. Now, free agents will see the Brewers differently. Instead of the last road to retirement, the championship opened eyes and presents an opportunity to challenge for a World Series. Since 2018, the franchise advanced to eight postseasons.

Free agents who have already cashed in, or those who want to enjoy franchise stability, could choose Milwaukee. For instance, Bauers, as many already know, was a journeyman, riding the bench and too many buses between the majors and minors. He stayed for the health insurance. As a result, the next person in Bauers’ mold could find themselves looking for a similar opportunity.

The line of cars heading to Summerfest grounds at 6:30am for the @Brewers #WorldSeries celebration rally. Parade starts at 10 with the team expected to arrive at grounds around 12:30. You think fans are excited?!? #WinOurWay @ESPNMilwaukee https://t.co/EFTrTIHSXV — Jen Lada (@JenLada) October 30, 2026

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Now, this doesn’t mean the team owner, Mark Attanasio, will open the wallet and throw money at players. Instead, the team’s approach of relying on free agents to augment, but not wholly define, the roster will continue. Six of the team’s regular batters are under 30, with the majority of them having come up through the farm system. Under those circumstances, general manager Matt Arnold and, by extension, Attanasio can become even pickier.

Critics blasted Milwaukee’s approach as parsimonious. When the owner isn’t going to treat free agency like a Florida gentleman’s club, pragmatism becomes the standard operating procedure. With that said, who could replace Bauers?

Open Door

Arnold and Attanasio can take two paths: in-house, or free agency. In-house, they could conceivably use a player like Andrew Vaughn. The 28-year-old absolutely devours fastballs, posting a .366 average against all manner of heaters. Yet, six home runs in 288 at-bats don’t make it seem like he could hold up his end in a quality platoon situation.

Andrew Vaughn nearly hit a ball out of Wrigley Field https://t.co/8ARsWkhn1G — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 4, 2026

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In contrast, super prospect Andrew Fischer provides serious power and excellent plate discipline. In hitting 48 home runs between two minor league stops last season, Fischer profiles as a middle-of-the-order power bat from the left side. Scouts remark on the controlled violence of his swing, leaving them astonished at extremely high exit velocities. The question remains where the former Tennessee product will play. Fischer possesses the arm for third base. However, his range and agility suggest he is at home at first base. Until Fischer is ready, who holds first base down?

ANDREW FISCHER. AGAIN. 46. 📻 https://t.co/LIZcF8bIA9

📺 @bally__sports, https://t.co/Mw64C5Pis0 #ShuckYeah #ThisIsMyCrew https://t.co/CxyLoohymL — Biloxi Shuckers (@BiloxiShuckers) September 6, 2026

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Fischer doesn’t seem like he will take more than a season or so to be ready to take over first full-time. Until then, platooning Vaughn with a veteran like Paul Goldschmidt makes sense. At 39, the borderline Hall of Famer could look at Milwaukee as his last chance at a ring. He probably will not cost the Brewers a great deal of money.

PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT DOES IT AGAIN https://t.co/7JESHZoPhC — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 18, 2026

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The former MVP already made $179,658,606 in salary. Additionally, his defense remains stellar, making only 59 errors in 18,284 career chances. Plus, from a clubhouse standpoint, Goldschmidt, with an MVP, four Gold Gloves and five Silver Sluggers, could serve as a capable mentor as Fischer gets ready.

The Brewers and their fans waved goodbye to Bauers with appreciation and gratitude. The Red Sox throwing millions at him should be considered a compliment. Instead of the Brewers serving as a punishment, a baseball purgatory, the franchise and the city evolved into a preferred destination.

Just showed up at the @Fanatics Fan Wagon as Paul Molitor was picking up a kid in a sausage suit I love it here https://t.co/8SyS8QSwMR — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 24, 2026

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