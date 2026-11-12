Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski Earns Major Career Recognition During MLB Offseason

Milwaukee Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski is the 2026 National League Cy Young Award winner.

Per Wednesday’s announcement show, Jacob Misiorowski has won the award unanimously, along with Yankees‘ Cam Schlittler; both Cy Young winners in 2026 won unanimously.

It’s hard to say that this decision was much of a surprise to anyone who covers Major League Baseball regularly.

For reference, here were Jacob Misiorowski’s gaudy stats during the 2026 regular season:

6.4 bWAR, 16-5 pitching record, 1.80 ERA (ERA title), 30 starts, 174.2 IP, 252 SO, 232 ERA+, o.802 WHIP (goodness gracious), FIP of 2.17.

Misiorowski allowed just 4.9 hits per nine innings pitched in 2026.

As you can see, Misiorowski earned all of the first-place votes, with Christopher Sanchez (Phillies), and Chris Sale (Braves) finishing in 2nd and 3rd.

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More on Jacob Misiorowski’s Marvelous 2026 Season

Jacob Misiorowski put together one of the best starting pitcher campaigns in the National League in quite some time, and it was pretty well known since the end of July that Misiorowski would likely be taking home the hardware.

The 24-year-old out of Blue Springs, Missouri, has burst onto the Major League Baseball scene, as 2026 marked just his second season in the bigs, and really only his first full season in MLB.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco quickly hit the Miz announcement and wrote about his marvelous 2026 campaign:

“Milwaukee’s star righty struck out 37.9% of opposing hitters, three points higher than any other qualifier in either league. Even including relievers, only Mason Miller was tougher to hit on a batter for batter basis. Misiorowski only walked 6.6% of opponents, firmly putting to rest any questions he faced as a prospect about whether his control might push him to the bullpen. He led the majors with 252 strikeouts despite tying for 22nd in innings.”

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