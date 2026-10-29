Milwaukee Brewers Win 1st-Ever World Series in 5 Games Over Tampa Bay Rays

With their victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the 2026 World Series, the Milwaukee Brewers have won the Fall Classic for the first time in their franchise’s history.

In a historic playoff run, the Brewers needed just nine total games to get through the LCS and World Series, which is pretty unprecedented.

The expectation was that William Contreras would win World Series MVP, and that was confirmed not long after the celebration.

In Game 5, the Brewers leaned on their calling card, which was putting constant pressure on their opponent, getting a great start out of their starter, timely hitting, a clutch bullpen, and showing no instances of fatigue after the long Game 4 on Tuesday evening/Wednesday morning. This World Series victory truly belonged to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski, the future NL Cy Young winner, got the start in the Game 5 clinching game for Milwaukee, and before his exit from the game in the sixth inning, he allowed zero runs, which is just a very fitting way for this baseball season to end.

Milwaukee got off to a 4-0 lead by the sixth inning, and its absolutely nails bullpen carried the Brew Crew the rest of the way in Game 5 to a 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, who were also seeking their first-ever World Series title, but it will have to wait until at least 2027.

A true wire-to-wire campaign for the Brewers as the best team in MLB. They earned the No. 1 seed in the NL and handled the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

Well, ‘back-to-back’ no more for the Dodgers, as the Milwaukee Brewers are the NEW DEFENDING victors in the baseball world.

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How Did the Brewers Win the 2026 World Series?

Getty ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: The Milwaukee Brewers dugout celebrates after Cooper Pratt #12 of the Milwaukee Brewers (not pictured) hits a Home Run during the twelfth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 27, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

There are so many people to credit for the Brewers winning the 2026 World Series.

First off, their manager, Pat Murphy, is perhaps the best in the game of baseball.

It’s hard not to mention the bullpen pieces like Abner Uribe, AARON ASHBY (who didn’t allow a run in 16.2 IP in the MLB playoffs), and closer Trevor Megill.

The core group of position players includes the aforementioned William Contreras and others such as Jackson Chourio (who couldn’t get out in this World Series), Christian Yelich, the youngster Cooper Pratt, and other veterans like Jake Bauers, Garrett Mitchell, and Sal Frelick.

On to the starter accolades, Jacob Misiorowski was also the wire-to-wire best starter in MLB, and then the contributions from guys like Logan Henderson and Robert Gasser will be extremely memorable.

Again, the MILWAUKEE BREWERS are 2026 World Series CHAMPIONS for the first time in franchise history.

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MLB World Reacts to Milwaukee Brewers World Series Victory

The future remains unknown for MLB, but if there’s been a better case as to why baseball SHOULDN’T lock out and enter labor negotiations, it’s the 2026 Milwaukee Brewers.

@OzunaJames23: “Brewers got one of the most dominant postseason runs in a while”

@JohnnyXAngelo: “Congratulations to the Brewers. They had a wonderful season this year and they deserve every bit of happiness”

@justintaylor7: “ Salute to the Brewers, they actually did it. I feel so good for Bauers. He beat a team that gave up on him on their own field to win the World Series.” Salute to the Brewers, they actually did it. I feel so good for Bauers. He beat a team that gave up on him on their own field to win the World Series.”

@Jellis1016: “Happy for the @Brewers and the city of Milwaukee! Many a times spent there growing up going to Brewers games with my uncle. Hell of a team this year, start to finish. Pat Murphy is extremely likable, as is the team. Long-awaited drought is over.”

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE MILWAUKEE BREWERS FOR WINNING THE 2026 WORLD SERIES!!