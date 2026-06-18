MLB World Reacts to Brewers’ Quinn Priester’s Season-Ending News

The Milwaukee Brewers are approaching the final game of their three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday afternoon.

Unfortunately, they’ve announced heartbreaking news regarding right-hander Quinn Priester.

As announced by Adam McCalvy of MLB.com (via X) ahead of the game, the 25-year-old pitcher is now out for the remainder of the season.

He will undergo thoracic outlet decompression surgery on Monday.

MLB World Reacts to Priester’s Season-Ending News

Social media quickly flooded with comments regarding the young arm’s status.

Here’s what some people are saying:

@CyrtHogg: “After meeting with Dr. Pearl, Quinn Priester has decided to undergo season-ending first rib removal surgery. He expects to be out 8 to 10 months before being back to 100%.”

@BNightengale: “Milwaukee Brewers starter Quinn Priester’s season is over before it starts.”

@tylermilliken_: “Quinn Priester won’t throw a single pitch for the 2026 Brewers.”

@Dom_Controneo: “Quinn Priester’s season is over. He is getting surgery Monday to relieve his thoracic outlet symptoms. Return to catch timeline is an estimated 12 weeks, fully built between 8-10 months.”

Priester’s MLB Journey

Although the young pitcher has yet to make an appearance in the big leagues this year — and won’t — he’s been an intriguing development.

Picked 18th overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft, he was an interesting player right off the bat.

He made eight starts in 2023 with the Pirates.

He wrapped up his first season with a 7.74 ERA and 36 strikeouts across 50.0 innings pitched.

The following year, his season was split between Pittsburgh and Milwaukee.

By the end, he had registered a 4.71 ERA and 33 strikeouts across 49.2 innings pitched through 11 games, seven of which he started.

Fast-forward to 2025, and he registered a much better 3.32 ERA and 132 strikeouts across 157.1 innings of work through 29 games, starting 24.

Brewers Navigate Priester’s News

Priester has been sidelined for the entirey of his 2026 campaign.

Now, there’s no end in sight for the time being.

As detailed by Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, “With Priester out for the season, the Brewers will lean more heavily on Cy Young candidate Jacob Misiorowski and lefty Kyle Harrison, whose 2026 breakout closely mirrors that of Priester. (Like Priester, Harrison is a former first-rounder and top prospect who’d been traded from his original organization to the Red Sox — only to be dealt a second time to Milwaukee.)”

So far this season, 24-year-old Misiorowski owns a 1.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts across 87.0 innings of work in 14 starts.

This is his second year in the Major Leagues after making his debut on June 12, 2025.

As for 24-year-old Harrison, he’s riding a 2.47 ERA with 80 strikeouts across 65.2 innings pitched through 13 games.

Harrison was picked 85th overall by the San Francisco Giants in the third round of the 2020 MLB draft.

He made his official debut on Aug. 22, 2023, with the Giants.

Both players are still young, but they’ve shown flashes of great promise.

Milwaukee is now gearing up for its series finale against the Guardians.

On Thursday, the clash will commence at 2:10 p.m. ET at American Family Field.

Following this set, the Brewers will take on the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Truist Park.

This is expected to be a grueling series for Milwaukee.