Brewers’ Quinn Priester on Season-Ending Surgery: ‘Best decision for organization’

The Milwaukee Brewers will be without right-hander Quinn Priester for the rest of the year after he chose to undergo season-ending surgery related to thoracic outlet syndrome.

Priester will have a rib removal procedure, reports Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He’s expected to miss the next eight to 10 months. Priester has been rehabbing in the minors after experiencing discomfort during the spring. He was ultimately unable to avoid going under the knife.

“We got to a point where these things aren’t working,” Priester told reporters, including Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “We’re going to clean this up so that the rest of my career, this isn’t an issue.”

Milwaukee Brewers Lose Quinn Priester for the Rest of 2026, Expected to be Ready for 2027

Priester went down with a nerve issue during Spring Training. He had his rehab paused multiple times as he continued to experience challenges with the injury. Surgery seemed like the likely destination, but Priester initially tried to pitch through the problem while undergoing non-invasive treatments. “You have to go down every avenue,” Priester said.

With Priester’s numbers lagging at Triple-A, Milwaukee made the decision to bump him back to Rookie ball. He had posted a brutal 17.65 ERA in five appearances with Nashville. The righty had a massive 25.9% walk rate over 8.2 innings. Priester pitched marginally better in the Complex League, putting up a 6.00 ERA. He continued to walk batters at an absurd 23.3% clip. With the results not turning around, Priester finally decided to have surgery to clear up the issue.

“It’s just the best decision for the organization,” Priester said. “I feel really good about this direction and being able to contribute in 2027.”