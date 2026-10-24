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Meet Pat Murphy’s Family: Brewers Manager’s Ex-Wives, Young Sons, & Family

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Meet Pat Murphy's Family: Brewers' Manager's Ex-Wives & Family

Pat Murphy is the manager for the Milwaukee Brewers. Despite the rumors, the 67-year-old is not currently married. The MLB manager has been married three times and has four children.

As Pat Murphy leads the Brewers against the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series, here is what you need to know about his family:

1. Pat Murphy & His Most Recent Wife, Francheska Figueroa, Were Married For 7 Years

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 23: Manager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks with the media prior to game one of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field on October 23, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Pat was most recently married to Francheska Figueroa. The couple met in 1994, but did not date right away. According to East Valley Tribute, Francheska was working through her own struggles with addiction.

“Francheska was smoking crack, abusing alcohol, and shooting a synthetic called Nubain that drug users inject as a substitute for heroin,” the outlet reported in June 2009.

Pat and Francheska got married in November 2008. Unfortunately, the marriage ended after seven years. 

2. Pat, 67, Has Two Young Sons Who He Brings to Press Conferences

Pat is the father of four children in total: Keli, 40, Kai, 26, Austin, 11, and Jaxon, 7. His two youngest sons (Austin and Jaxon) often accompany him to press conferences.

During the Brewers’ 2025 playoff run, all of his children witnessed their series victory over the Chicago Cubs, “The Brewers, in perhaps their biggest postseason series victory since winning the pennant in 1982, knocked off their hated rivals and celebrated deep into the night.”

“That song can get so damn annoying,” Murphy says, “especially playing them 13 times a year. It was just a great night. I’ve had some great moments in uniform, but that might have been the biggest one considering the rivalry, and having my three boys there (Kai, 25, a minor-league outfielder in the Padres organization; Austin, 10, a fifth-grader; Jaxon, 6, who’s in first grade). I wish my daughter (Kelli) was here, because that would have made it perfect.”

3. Pat Has Two More Ex-Wives Besides Francheska

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Workout Day
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 22: Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to the media at a press conference during a workout day prior to game on of the 2026 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 22, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Pat has been married three times. While Francheska is his most recent wife, he was also married to Michelle Whaley and Argelia Murphy.

Pat and Michelle got married in 1987, but divorced in 1992. Michelle is an incredibly educated woman, “Whaley has a doctorate in molecular genetics and was a teacher at the University of Notre Dame.”

Argelia and Pat got married after 1992 and divorced in 1999.

4. Pat’s Oldest Son, Kai, Is With The San Diego Padres

Pat’s oldest son is Kai. Kai is a 26-year-old outfielder with the San Diego Padres organization. He is currently on their minor league reserve list.

He was born on August 26th, 2000, in Chandler, Arizona. The 5-foot-8, 173-pound son of Pat went to Arizona State for college.

On July 30, 2022, Kai signed with the Padres as a free agent. He has 384 games of minor league experience, but has yet to play in an MLB game.

5. Pat’s Oldest Daughter, Keli, Is Married To Pedro Alvarez

Baltimore Orioles v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 27: Pedro Alvarez #24 of the Baltimore Orioles acknowledges the fans with a wave before his first at bat in the second inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 27, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Pat’s oldest child is his daughter, Keli. Keli is married to former MLB all-star, Pedro Alvarez. The couple have two children together.

When speaking about his daughter, Pat describes her as being his best friend.

“She’s my best friend in the world,” Murphy told MLB.com. “She didn’t grow up in this life. She came to college at ASU and helped me raise Kai, because I didn’t know what I was doing.”

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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