Milwaukee Brewers Promote $31 Million Prospect for MLB Debut During Cardinals Series

The Milwaukee Brewers‘ strong farm system continues to produce impact talent. Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reports that the Brewers are promoting outfielder Luis Lara.

Lara, 21, signed a seven-year, $31 million extension earlier in the season. He had been playing with the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate in Nashville. There, he’s slashing .321/.432/.470 with nine home runs and a 143 wRC+.

At the time of his promotion, Lara ranks as the club’s No. 4 prospect and the No. 67 overall prospect in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100.

Since Lara has already signed a major league contract, he is already on Milwaukee’s 40-man roster. It’s only a matter of making an active roster move.

Infielder David Hamilton suffered a hamstring injury in the Brewers’ 4-3 win over the St. Louis on July 6. Hamilton is likely bound for the injured list, with reserve infielder Joey Ortiz possibly taking over third base every day and Lara playing a fourth outfielder role.

Lara’s next game will be his MLB debut. He’ll join shortstop Cooper Pratt and right-handed starting pitcher Logan Henderson as Top 100 prospects to appear in a game for the Brewers this season.

UPDATE: MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports that a Lara promotion hasn’t been finalized yet. They’re awaiting the result of Hamilton’s MRI on his injured hamstring before announcing any roster moves.

The Brewers will play a doubleheader against the Cardinals, with McCalvy noting that “several players are in motion”. The club can call up an extra player for this doubleheader.