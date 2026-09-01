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Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Sign 4-Year MLB Player During Cubs Series

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TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: Jonathan Ornelas #64 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting an RBI single in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 25, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Brewers will continue their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Brewers are coming off a 17-3 loss on Monday.

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com wrote: “The Cubs hit nine home runs and walloped the Brewers, 17-3. By rule, it only counts as one game. Milwaukee’s lead in the NL Central is seven games with 24 to play.”

Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Sign 4-Year MLB Player

GettyJonathan Ornelas makes a throws to first as Alex Call #12 of the Los Angeles Dodgers beats out an infield hit during the third inning at Dodger Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Earlier this week, the Brewers let go of Jonathan Ornelas.

MLB.com wrote (on August 28): “SS Jonathan Ornelas elected free agency.”

During their series with the Cubs, news came out that the Brewers have signed Ornelas to a new contract.

MLB.com wrote (on August 31): “Milwaukee Brewers signed free agent SS Jonathan Ornelas to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 31): “SS Jonathan Ornelas assigned to Nashville Sounds.”

GettyJonathan Ornelas #11 bunts for a base hit against the Detroit Tigers in the bottom of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on August 01, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Ornelas has appeared in nine games for the Athletics and Brewers this year.

He is batting .190 with four hits, one RBI and one run.

Looking At Ornelas

GettyJonathan Ornelas #19 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to facing the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 07, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ornelas was picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of four seasons at the MLB level.

In addition to the Athletics and Brewers, the 26-year-old has also spent time with the Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves.

GettyJonathan Ornelas #21 of the Texas Rangers hits a two RBI single during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 28, 2024 in Anaheim, California.

Ornelas had spent the first part of the 2026 season at the Triple-A level (with the New York Yankees‘ organization).

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

GettyKyle Harrison #52 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Brewers are the top team in the National League Central with an 85-53 record in 138 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 38-28 in 66 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Sign 4-Year MLB Player During Cubs Series

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