Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Sign 4-Year MLB Player During Cubs Series

On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Brewers will continue their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Brewers are coming off a 17-3 loss on Monday.

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com wrote: “The Cubs hit nine home runs and walloped the Brewers, 17-3. By rule, it only counts as one game. Milwaukee’s lead in the NL Central is seven games with 24 to play.”

Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Sign 4-Year MLB Player

Earlier this week, the Brewers let go of Jonathan Ornelas.

MLB.com wrote (on August 28): “SS Jonathan Ornelas elected free agency.”

During their series with the Cubs, news came out that the Brewers have signed Ornelas to a new contract.

MLB.com wrote (on August 31): “Milwaukee Brewers signed free agent SS Jonathan Ornelas to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 31): “SS Jonathan Ornelas assigned to Nashville Sounds.”

Ornelas has appeared in nine games for the Athletics and Brewers this year.

He is batting .190 with four hits, one RBI and one run.

Looking At Ornelas

Ornelas was picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of four seasons at the MLB level.

In addition to the Athletics and Brewers, the 26-year-old has also spent time with the Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves.

Ornelas had spent the first part of the 2026 season at the Triple-A level (with the New York Yankees‘ organization).

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are the top team in the National League Central with an 85-53 record in 138 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 38-28 in 66 games on the road).