Recently Cut Chicago Cubs Pitcher Signs with Milwaukee Brewers

One man’s trash could be another man’s treasure, and that happens to be the case, oftentimes in Major League Baseball, and it happened again on Friday when the Milwaukee Brewers decided to sign 9-year MLB veteran Bryse Wilson. It’s a reunion deal between the two sides, as Wilson pitched for the Brew Crew in parts of the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Bryse Wilson, 28, most recently pitched for the Chicago Cubs. He didn’t pitch more than 10 innings and was eventually designated for assignment by the club. Wilson decided he didn’t want to accept an outright assignment to the minors, so he instead tested MLB free agency, and now he lands with the Brewers.

Knowing the Brewers and their developmental staff, Bryse Wilson could end up being a serviceable pitcher again.

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Ex-Cubs Pitcher Signs with Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers will be Wilson’s third MLB team this season. He had a brief stint with the Philadelphia Phillies, and then, most recently, Wilson made two appearances with Chicago.

It’s unclear whether it’s a majors or minors deal, but that will likely be released later in the day when Milwaukee reveals the corresponding move for the signing.

As for Bryse Wilson’s effectiveness on the mound, he hasn’t been great this season. With the Chicago Cubs, over 7.2 innings pitched, he surrendered seven earned runs. He was tagged for 12 hits, but did strike out eight batters.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald hit the news (as Robert Murray of FanSided.com reported it):

“His numbers have been up and down but one of his best performances was with the Brewers. Over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, he gave Milwaukee 181 1/3 innings with a 3.42 ERA, 18.9% strikeout rate and 7% walk rate. He got some help from a .253 batting average on balls in play and 80.9% strand rate, so his 4.68 FIP and 4.33 SIERA suggested he was more passable than great, but it was a nice run regardless.”

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Bryse Wilson’s MLB Career

Across nine MLB seasons, Bryse Wilson holds a career pitching record of 20-23 with an ERA of 4.86 over 470.2 innings.

He broke into MLB with the Atlanta Braves in 2018 as a starter, but once he joined the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022, that experiment ended, and now, Wilson has been used as a primary reliever over the past few seasons.

The Brewers, if he appears in an MLB game, will be the 8th different team he has played for.

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