New York Mets Cut 28-Year-Old Player One Day After Contract Selection

It was a very short stint on the New York Mets roster for RHP Dan Hammer.

Before the Mets take on the Boston Red Sox for their last MLB series ahead of the much-needed All-Star break, Anthony DiComo (Mets reporter) broke the news that Dan Hammer has been designated for assignment.

Hammer, 28, got his contract selected by the Mets on July 9, and is off the 40-man roster as of early Friday morning. It’s unclear what moves are being made in the wake of this, but nonetheless, cruel world for Hammer, who did not even appear in a game for the Mets, and is still waiting to make his MLB debut.

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Dan Hammer Designated for Assignment

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (on 7/10):

“Hammer was added to the roster Thursday but did not make an appearance. If he cleared waivers, he’ll rejoin the bullpen at Triple-A Syracuse, where he’s authored a 1.77 ERA and 21:17 K:BB across 20.1 frames.”

@SNY_Mets wrote (via X.com) about Dan Hammer:

“Per AnthonyDiComo, the Mets are calling up Dan Hammer. He has a 2.16 ERA this season in 27 games for Binghamton & Syracuse. Hammer was in the Orioles system from 2021-2025 before being selected in last year’s Rule 5 draft by the Rays. Hammer signed as a free agent in March.”

@AnthonyDiComo also provided some context of the Mets’ recent roster moves, which seem a bit bizarre:

“The Mets have DFA’d five players in the last four days. Today it’s Dan Hammer, who was called up yesterday but never pitched, per source. His DFA follows those of Guillo Zuñiga, Alex Carrillo, Matt Seelinger and Jared Oliva, all of whom made 0 or 1 appearances this year.”

More to come….