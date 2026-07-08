St. Louis Cardinals Cut 4-Year MLB Player During Brewers Series

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in a rare five-game series, and things aren’t looking great for the Cards, who have lost eight straight games (including three this series) to the Brewers.

While they try to find some sort of answer for the recent losing ways to their top division rival, St. Louis is making another wave of roster moves, which includes cutting a 4-year MLB pitcher.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Quietly Re-Sign World Series Champion During Orioles Series

Cardinals DFA Jared Shuster, Promote Luis Gastelum

Yesterday, the Cardinals announced they would be selecting the contract of Luis Gastelum.

Well, to make room for him on the 40-man roster, pitcher Jared Shuster has been designated for assignment, per multiple reports. The Cardinals designated Bruce Zimmerman for assignment on Tuesday, as well, so it’s a whole pitching staff shuffle right now.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote:

“Shuster, 27, signed a minor league deal with the Cards in the offseason. Three times this year, he has been added to the big league roster. Since he is out of options, after a few appearances, each stint has ended with him being designated for assignment. He cleared waivers the first two times.”

More MLB on Heavy: St. Louis Cardinals Cut 6-Year MLB Player During Brewers Series

Jared Shuster’s MLB Career

Jared Shuster has pitched in parts of four MLB seasons.

Originally a first-round draft pick by the Atlanta Braves, Shuster made his MLB debut in 2023 with Atlanta, but posted a 5.00+ ERA in 50+ innings. He’s also pitched for the Chicago White Sox, along with the Cardinals.

Over just nine innings pitched for St. Louis this year, Shuster has allowed nine runs, which is likely why his time on the roster has been shortlived.

In 150.2 total innings pitched in MLB, Jared Shuster holds an ERA of 5.50 with 102 strikeouts.

It’s no slight to Shuster, as he could be a great fill-in arm when needed; his underlying numbers (low strikeout %, high walk rate) don’t bode well for his future with the Cardinals.

McDonald also wrote (about what the next steps for Jared Shuster are):

“Based on the way this year has gone, Shuster should be on waivers in the coming days. Assuming he clears and accepts an assignment to Memphis again, he can join the Redbirds and position himself to potentially be added to the roster again the next time the Cards need a fresh arm for the bullpen.”

More MLB on Heavy: San Francisco Giants 3-Year MLB Player Reportedly a Free Agent After Demotion