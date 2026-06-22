Milwaukee Brewers Officially Release 8-Year MLB Player During Reds Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to open up a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds this week, with the first game taking place on Monday evening. Milwaukee is on the road for the series against its NL Central foe.

The Brew Crew is currently sitting pretty in first place in the NL Central with a 46-29 record. They are 21-14 away from home this season. Before their series with the Reds, the Brewers released a player from their roster.

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Brewers Luis Rengifo on Release Waivers

According to MLB.com’s transaction log, the Milwaukee Brewers have released infielder Luis Rengifo. He was designated for assignment by Milwaukee on June 16. The 8-year MLB veteran has previously played for the Los Angeles Angels for seven seasons.

UPDATE: Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, Luis Rengifo is on release waivers. This story will be updated once the official word comes in.

Update (6/23): Luis Rengifo has been released from the Brewers organization.

The reason Rengifo was let go by Milwaukee was to make sense for Cooper Pratt.

Anthony Franco of MLBTR.com wrote (on 6/22):

“He’ll almost certainly go unclaimed and become a free agent within the next 48 hours. Milwaukee signed Rengifo to a $3.5MM reclamation contract in February. The switch-hitting infielder was coming off a .238/.287/.335 season in his final year with the Angels. The Brewers hoped he’d rebound to something closer to his .273/.323/.431 batting line between 2022-24.”

Per Adam McCalvy and Luis Rengifo’s MLB.com page, the release of official. Luis Rengifo can now sign with any of the 30 MLB teams.

In 2026, Rengifo hit just .205 in 185 at-bats with zero home runs and just nine doubles. His OPS+ with the Brewers this season was just 51, signaling he is a well below-average MLB hitter right now. Since Rengifo has officially been released, any MLB team can sign him, and it will be interesting to see if he lands on a minor league deal in the coming days.

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Luis Rengifo’s MLB Career

As noted, Rengifo has spent his entire MLB career before this Brewers stint with the Los Angeles Angels. Never known for his power, Rengifo always had a solid hit tool.

In 2473 at-bats in his MLB career so far, Rengifo holds a batting average of .246 with 62 home runs, 249 RBI, and an OPS+ of 87.

His two best seasons as a pro came in 2022 and 2023, where he hit 16 and 17 home runs with an above-average OPS+. Again, as an MLB free agent, all 30 MLB teams can re-sign Luis Rengifo, but the Brewers might be out on him given the fact that the experiment hasn’t worked the first try around.

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