Blue Jays Select 8-Year MLB Player Before Astros Game

Over the weekend, the Toronto Blue Jays made a notable trade across Major League Baseball by announcing a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for infielder Luis Urias.

The Toronto Blue Jays X account announced via X.com that they are selecting Luis Urias to the MLB roster ahead of their series against the Houston Astros.

ROSTER MOVES:

🔹 INF Luis Urías has been selected to the MLB roster and will be active tonight

🔹 Urías was acquired from the Diamondbacks on June 20th for cash considerations

🔹 OF Yohendrick Piñango optioned to Triple-A

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Astros Select Contract of Luis Urias

Luis Urias has not appeared in an MLB game this season. He isn’t in the lineup against the Astros on Monday, but could be available off the bench.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (on 6/22):

“Toronto had a 40-man vacancy, so no corresponding move is required in that regard for the moment. However, right-hander Shane Bieber is expected to come off the 60-day injured list to start tomorrow’s game, so the Jays will need to open a spot for him before then.”

Urias last played with the Athletics in 2025, and he appeared in 96 games and recorded 287 at-bats. He batted .230 with eight home runs and 25 RBI.

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Luis Urias’s MLB Career

As mentioned, Luis Urias has played in parts of eight MLB seasons, and when/if he appears in a game with the Blue Jays, it will be his sixth MLB team that he’s played for.

Over 582 career games, Urias is a lifetime .231 hitter with 60 home runs, 75 doubles, and an OPS+ of 94.

He’s played for the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Athletics, Seattle Mariners, and Boston Red Sox.

It will be interesting to see what his role on the Blue Jays is, and if he has an immediate impact with the club. It’s apparent that Toronto is trying to add to its infield depth, and the acquisition of Luis Urias is progress towards that.

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