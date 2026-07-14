Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich
The Milwaukee Brewers are in the midst of their All-Star break, but that doesn’t mean they’re truly taking a rest.According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com (via X), the organization has now traded 28-year-old Easton McGee to the Kansas City Royals.In exchange, they received cash considerations. Adam McCalvy @AdamMcCalvy · Follow Brewers trade: RHP Easton McGee […]
TRADE: Milwaukee Brewers Ship Reliever to Kansas City Royals