Milwaukee Brewers Announce Signing of 22-Year-Old Pitcher Amid Cubs Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 05: Manager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on from the dugout prior to facing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 05, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The
Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
The Brewers won the first game of the series 4-3 on Monday. Game 2 is scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.
Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Brewers quietly announced they signed a 22-year-old pitcher last week.
Milwaukee Brewers Sign 22-Year-Old Pitcher
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JULY 02: Manager Pat Murphy #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks to the mound while playing the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning at Coors Field on July 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
The Brewers signed 22-year-old left-handed pitcher
Ben Moore to a minor-league deal last Friday, according to his MiLB.com transactions tracker. Via MiLB.com: Milwaukee Brewers signed free agent LHP Ben Moore to a minor league contract.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 28: A detail of a Milwaukee Brewers hat prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Brewers assigned Moore to the ACL Brewers,
The left-hander had been released by the
Washington Nationals on July 30. More About New Brewers LHP Ben Moore
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 13: A Milwaukee Brewers hat in the dugout during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 13, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
The Washington Nationals selected Moore in the 12th round of the 2025
MLB Draft (No. 351 overall) out of Old Dominion.
Moore made one appearance at the Single-A level in 2025. He made just two Single-A outings this year before being released.
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – MAY 05: A detail of a Washington Nationals hat is seen at Nationals Park on May 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Moore allowed three earned runs on one hit and three walks with three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings during his brief stint in the Nationals organziation.
The left-hander has been on the injured list for most of the season.
Milwaukee Brewers Right Now
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 07: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers is dunked by Abner Uribe #45 and Garrett Mitchell #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers after a game against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on September 07, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
The Brewers are 5-5 in their last five games. Before the Cubs series, the Brewers lost two of three games to the
Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Milwaukee is in first place in the National League Central with an 89-56 record. The club has an eight-game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs in the division standings.
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 07: Trevor Megill #29 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after defeating the Chicago Cubs 4-3 at American Family Field on September 07, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
The Brewers’ record is the best in baseball. If the season ended today, Milwaukee would have a firs-round bye in the playoffs.
Jacob Misiorowski is slated to start for the Brewers on Tuesday night. Left-hander David Peterson will start for the Cubs.
Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. Jackson Kruse More about Jackson Kruse
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Signing of 22-Year-Old Pitcher Amid Cubs Series