Milwaukee Brewers Announce Signing of 22-Year-Old Pitcher Amid Cubs Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The Brewers won the first game of the series 4-3 on Monday. Game 2 is scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Brewers quietly announced they signed a 22-year-old pitcher last week.

Milwaukee Brewers Sign 22-Year-Old Pitcher

The Brewers signed 22-year-old left-handed pitcher Ben Moore to a minor-league deal last Friday, according to his MiLB.com transactions tracker.

Via MiLB.com: Milwaukee Brewers signed free agent LHP Ben Moore to a minor league contract.

The Brewers assigned Moore to the ACL Brewers,

The left-hander had been released by the Washington Nationals on July 30.

More About New Brewers LHP Ben Moore

The Washington Nationals selected Moore in the 12th round of the 2025 MLB Draft (No. 351 overall) out of Old Dominion.

Moore made one appearance at the Single-A level in 2025. He made just two Single-A outings this year before being released.

Moore allowed three earned runs on one hit and three walks with three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings during his brief stint in the Nationals organziation.

The left-hander has been on the injured list for most of the season.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are 5-5 in their last five games. Before the Cubs series, the Brewers lost two of three games to the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Milwaukee is in first place in the National League Central with an 89-56 record. The club has an eight-game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs in the division standings.

The Brewers’ record is the best in baseball. If the season ended today, Milwaukee would have a firs-round bye in the playoffs.

Jacob Misiorowski is slated to start for the Brewers on Tuesday night. Left-hander David Peterson will start for the Cubs.