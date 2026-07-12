TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Milwaukee Brewers Announcing Deal With Astros

On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Brewers will finish their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The Brewers will look to avoid getting swept after losing each of the first two games.

MLB World Reacts To Brewers Announcing Deal With Astros

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Brewers announced that they had acquired Braden Shewmake from the Houston Astros.

Here’s what people were saying about the deal:

Curt Hogg: “The Brewers have acquired infielder Braden Shewmake from the Astros for cash. Greg Jones has been DFAd.”

Hunter Baumgardt: “INF Braden Shewmake (acquired by the Brewers) hit .256 with 3 HR in 30 games this season for Houston. Shewmake was a 1st round pick in 2019 by Atlanta. Played 2 games for the Braves in 2023, 29 games for the White Sox in 2024, and spent 2025 at Triple-A.”

@Scotty_T17: “For the stats folks: Shewmake appeared in 30 games with the Astros this year. In 83 PA, he batted .256 with a .695 OPS. 13 Ks to 2 walks. He does play 2nd, SS, and 3rd. He’s 28 years old.”

@DawsonShibz15: “I mean I’m fine giving Shewmake a shot but I really would prefer to just see if Eddys Leonard can translate his AAA production in the majors, it’s not like he’s in long term plans so risking a DFA doesn’t really matter.”

Mike Vassallo: “Braden Shewmake is the 48th player to appear on the active roster this season. The team had 56 players appear on the active roster last season.”

@michaelschwab13: “Braden Shewmake has been traded to the Brewers for cash considerations. Shewmake was DFA a few days ago”

Brewers Right Now

The Brewers come into Sunday as the first-place team in the National League Central with a 59-36 record in 95 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 30-18 in 48 games on the road).

Following the All-Star break, the Brewers will return home to host the Miami Marlins on July 17.