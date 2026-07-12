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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Milwaukee Brewers Announcing Deal With Astros

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 26: Manager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to members of the media before a game against the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at American Family Field on March 26, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Brewers will finish their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The Brewers will look to avoid getting swept after losing each of the first two games.

MLB World Reacts To Brewers Announcing Deal With Astros

GettyBraden Shewmake #28 of the Houston Astros celebrates after an RBI single in the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park on May 15, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Brewers announced that they had acquired Braden Shewmake from the Houston Astros.

Here’s what people were saying about the deal:

Curt Hogg: “The Brewers have acquired infielder Braden Shewmake from the Astros for cash. Greg Jones has been DFAd.”

Hunter Baumgardt: “INF Braden Shewmake (acquired by the Brewers) hit .256 with 3 HR in 30 games this season for Houston. Shewmake was a 1st round pick in 2019 by Atlanta. Played 2 games for the Braves in 2023, 29 games for the White Sox in 2024, and spent 2025 at Triple-A.”

@Scotty_T17: “For the stats folks: Shewmake appeared in 30 games with the Astros this year. In 83 PA, he batted .256 with a .695 OPS. 13 Ks to 2 walks. He does play 2nd, SS, and 3rd. He’s 28 years old.”

GettyBraden Shewmake #28 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a two run double against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at Daikin Park on May 14, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

@DawsonShibz15: “I mean I’m fine giving Shewmake a shot but I really would prefer to just see if Eddys Leonard can translate his AAA production in the majors, it’s not like he’s in long term plans so risking a DFA doesn’t really matter.”

Mike Vassallo: “Braden Shewmake is the 48th player to appear on the active roster this season. The team had 56 players appear on the active roster last season.”

@michaelschwab13: “Braden Shewmake has been traded to the Brewers for cash considerations. Shewmake was DFA a few days ago”

Brewers Right Now

GettySal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

The Brewers come into Sunday as the first-place team in the National League Central with a 59-36 record in 95 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 30-18 in 48 games on the road).

Following the All-Star break, the Brewers will return home to host the Miami Marlins on July 17.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Milwaukee Brewers Announcing Deal With Astros

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