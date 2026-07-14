Where to Watch All-Star Game 2026: Channels, Time & 2025 Winner

Fans of the MLB will be taking precious time out of their week to watch the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. On Monday night, July 13th, Jordan Walker surprised everyone by winning the Home Run Derby. In the final, he defeated Kyle Schwarber in the final round of the event. As a result, he took home $1 million in prize money.

Here is everything that you need to know about where to watch the 2026 MLB All-Star Game and the results of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

Where to Watch All-Star Game 2026: Channels, Time, Streaming, & More

The AL vs NL All-Star Game is being broadcast on Tuesday night, July 14th, at 8:00 PM Eastern Time, 6:00 PM Mountain Time.

Fans in the USA can watch the game on FOX Sports cable channels (most likely Fox Sports 1, but double-check your cable guide). For fans in Canada, the game can be seen on Sportsnet cable channels and on the Sportsnet+ app.

MLB.TV and Fubo are other options for some fans who do not have access to traditional broadcasting cable channels.

2025 MLB All-Star Game Winner

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game ended in a 6-6 tie between the AL and NL All-Stars.

Brent Rooker, Corbin Carroll, and Pete Alonso were the only players from either team to hit a home run in the tie. On the other side of the ball, Carlos Estevez led all pitchers with three strikeouts.

2026 MLB Starting Lineups & Pitchers

Both teams have a host of extra players to use for the 2026 All-Star Game. Here are the full starting lineups and pitchers for both squads.

National League All-Stars Batting Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Cristopher Sanchez

American League All-Stars Batting Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Dylan Cease