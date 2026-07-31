New York Mets Announce Kodai Senga Decision Before Marlins Game

The New York Mets are looking to finish the 2026 season strong. Despite it being a very disappointing season thus far, the MLB schedule does not stop, and New York is currently taking on the Miami Marlins in a four-game series.

Before the Marlins game, New York was undecided who their starting pitcher would be until it was revealed a few hours before first pitch that Kodai Senga would be getting the starting nod.

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Kodai Senga to Start on Friday Evening

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the Mets’ full lineup for their Friday nigth game as well:

Mets 7/31: “A. Ewing LF F. Lindor SS B. Bichette 3B C. Benge RF L. Robert Jr. CF J. Young 1B B. Baty 2B J. Polanco DH F. Alvarez C K. Senga SP”

It’s actually pretty good news for Marlins hitters that Senga is getting the starting nod, because his statistics haven’t been all that great for the Mets this season.

Over 40.2 IP (12 appearances, 7 starts), Senga holds an ERA of 8.85. His WHIP is 1.844. He is 0-7.

There is certainly some trade speculation surrounding Kodai Senga, but those numbers are very poor, and he’s still tied to a five-year, $75 million contract, which teams are likely very hesitant to take on.

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Looking at Kodai Senga’s Career with the Mets

Kodai Senga has pitched in parts of four seasons, all with the New York Mets.

In 2025, he pitched 113+ innings (22 starts), and was actually very productive with a 3.02 ERA and 109 strikeouts.

His overall career numbers aren’t bad either; it’s just unclear what has gone so wrong for Senga this season. In 325.2 total innings, Senga carries an ERA of 3.73 with 369 strikeouts.

The Mets could try to move on from Senga, but they would have to accept the fact that there would be a small return for the 33-year-old pitcher.

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