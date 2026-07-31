New York Mets Announce Roster News Ahead of Marlins Game

The New York Mets are currently taking on the Miami Marlins in a four-game series this weekend. The Mets picked up a series-opening win on Thursday to improve to 47-63 this season (fifth place, NL East).

At this time of year in Major League Baseball, roster moves are plentiful, and the Mets announced a handful of roster moves ahead of their upcoming game against the Miami Marlins on Friday evening.

Mets Announce Slew of Roster Moves Ahead of Marlins Game

The New York Mets X account made the following post, announcing three roster moves:

Jonathan Pintaro was optioned following the Braves-Mets doubleheader on Wednesday, but he is now back up with the big-league squad after the news of Cionel Perez having to head to the IL with a left forearm strain.

In a side move, Xzavion Curry is back up with the MLB squad. Remember, the Mets traded away AJ Minter for two prospects on Thursday evening, so they had an opening on their roster to recall two players.

NBCSports.com’s Rivers McCown wrote (about the Jonathan Pintaro recall):

“Oh yeah, that guy,” they thought. Pintaro holds a 5.11 ERA and has mostly been used as a multi-inning reliever for the Mets this year — he did give up six earned runs in his last two MLB appearances and had been doing better before that.

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More on Jonathan Pintaro, Cionel Perez, and Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry has pitched just six innings for the Mets this season. He’s given up two earned runs in that sample size with four strikeouts.

Among the bunch of players that are tied to this roster move, Cionel Perez has seen the most MLB time this season with 25.2 innings pitched (with the Mets, 45+ innings overall). Perez holds an ERA of 4.21 with the Mets in that time span (32 strikeouts).

In a piece of spinoff roster news, the Mets have sent pitcher Austin Warren on a rehab stint to the Brooklyn Cyclones.

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