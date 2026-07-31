New York Mets Announce Roster Decisions with Newly-Acquired Players in AJ Minter Trade

In case you missed it, the New York Mets made their first notable trade of the deadline cycle late Thursday night when it was announced the Mets are trading reliever AJ Minter to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for two prospects, Billy Amick and Bruin Agbayani.

The Mets are expected to make several trades over the next few days, and Minter’s move could have a ripple effect on some of the other names that could be set to be moved.

After the AJ Minter trade, the Mets announced the roster decisions with their newly acquired players and where they will begin their tenure with the Mets organization.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Trade AJ Minter to Twins in Blockbuster Move

Billy Amick + Bruin Agbayani Begin Mets Tenure in Minors

Billy Amick and Bruin Agbayani will both begin their Mets tenure in the minor leagues, as expected.

MLB.com wrote (on July 31): “3B Billy Amick assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies.”

The Rumble Ponies are the Mets’ Double-A affiliate. Amick, 23, has batted .217 over 313 at-bats with AA Wichita this season.

As for Agbayani, he will start in Single-A: “SS Bruin Agbayani assigned to St. Lucie Mets.”

He was previously playing for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. He has been injured for much of this season, but across 10 games played, Agbayani is batting .268.

It will be interesting to see if how these players pan out in the Mets farm system over the next couple of years.

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Looking at the Mets This Season

It hasn’t been a great season for the Mets thus far, but they have a great opportunity to load up on prospects at the MLB trade deadline, and David Stearns should be looking to do just that to help replenish the farm system.

Aa for the here and now, New York holds an ugly 47-63 record, which is good for last place in the NL East.

New York is currently taking on the Miami Marlins in a four-game set, which will continue and conclude over the weekend.

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