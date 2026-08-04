New York Mets Announced Release of Former Angels 2-Year MLB Player

The New York Mets made several trades before the MLB trade deadline. In total, the Mets offloaded 10+ players over the course of the last few weeks.

Following the trade deadline, the MLB schedule rolls along for the New York Mets, who will take on the Cleveland Guardians in a 3-game set starting Tuesday evening.

Due to the influx of players into the organization, the Mets have had to cut ties with a few players.

One of those players was former Los Angeles Angels utilityman Jose Rojas, who has been released from the organization.

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Mets Release Jose Rojas

The New York Mets have released 33-year-old Jose Rojas from their organization.

Their MLB.com transactions page reflects the move:

“Syracuse Mets released 3B Jose Rojas.”

He was signed by the New York Mets back in November of 2025, and has not played in any games with the Mets this season. However, he was batting .226 over 50+ at-bats with AAA Syracuse.

The poor hitting statistics are what likely led to the release. Any MLB team can now sign Rojas if they would like his services for the remainder of the season.

Prior to his stint in the New York Mets organization, Jose Rojas has played in 2 MLB seasons with the Los Angeles Angels (in 2021 and 2022).

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Looking at Jose Rojas’s MLB Career

Across two MLB seasons, Jose Rojas played in a total of 83 games with the Los Angeles Angels.

He batted .188 across 220+ ABs with six home runs, 16 doubles, and an OPS of .584.

Originally drafted by the Angels in the 36th round of the 2016 MLB draft, Jose Rojas is also from Anaheim, California, so playing with the Angels meant staying close to home for the utilityman.

Here’s a little excerpt about Jose Rojas’ MLB career, and when he debuted:

“On March 31, 2021, the Angels selected Rojas to the 40-man roster. He made his major league debut on April 2, pinch-hitting for Max Stassi. On April 14, Rojas recorded his first major league hit off of Kansas City Royals pitcher Tyler Zuber. In 216 at-bats in Triple-A, he hit .259/.328/.431.”

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