New York Yankees Announce Jasson Dominguez News During Cardinals Series

After the New York Yankees‘ wave of roster moves (following the MLB trade deadline), two controversial players have been demoted to the minors in the form of Jasson Dominguez and Anthony Volpe.

First, let’s recap the recent roster moves, in case you missed it. The two biggest trade additions for the Yankees were acquiring Heliot Ramos from the Giants and Luis Garcia Jr. from the Nationals.

Also, late Monday night, after the Yankees’ 13-7 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of their series, the announcement was made that George Lombard Jr. would be getting called up to make his MLB debut.

So, as a result of those recent decisions, Jasson Dominguez (along with Anthony Volpe) is being optioned to the minor leagues for the time being.

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Jasson Dominguez Headed to Minors

“The Martian” is headed down to the minor leagues as a corresponding move to Heliot Ramos, who will likely be activated by the Yankees on Tuesday afternoon.

New York Yankees X account wrote (on 8/3) following their loss to the Cardinals:

“Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Angel Chivilli, OF Jasson Domínguez and INF Anthony Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

https://twitter.com/Yankees/status/2084481193395818995

Angel Chivilli gave up six earned runs in the late innings on Monday night in just 0.1 innings pitched, and made for an obvious option candidate. It’s unclear how long the Yankees will roll with George Lombard Jr. as short, but manager Aaron Boone has noted that Volpe will get some reps @ 2B in the minors.

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More on Jasson Dominguez’s Season/Career

Jasson Domínguez was once one of the top prospects in all of MLB, but he just hasn’t really panned out thus far.

In 2026, he’s batting .230 with six home runs, 14 RBI, and an OPS+ of 86 over 200 at-bats. He was called on to get more opportunities with Aaron Judge being on the IL.

However, perhaps the more puzzling thing is if the Yankees knew they were going to option him, and bring in Heliot Ramos, why wasn’t Jasson Dominguez traded ahead of the deadline as well?

Over 668 career at-bats, Dominguez has batted .243 with 22 home runs, 33 doubles, and an OPS+ of 95.

For the time being, he will remain with the Yankees’ AAA club.

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